Israel Strikes Civilian Objects in Southern Damascus

Israel struck civilian targets in southern Damascus, causing material damage, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Today at around 17:18 [14:18 GMT], the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, hitting a number of civilian targets in southern Damascus, causing some material losses," the ministry said as quoted by the Al Ekhbariya broadcaster.Previously, SANA news agency reported that Israeli airstrikes hit the Sayyidah Zaynab district, an area in southern Damascus. This neighborhood, predominantly inhabited by Shia residents, holds significant religious importance as it is home to revered Shia shrines that attract pilgrims from Iran and beyond. According to SANA, an explosion was heard in the vicinity of Damascus."Preliminary reports suggest that Israeli aircraft targeted the Sayyidah Zaynab district in southern Damascus," the agency reported.

