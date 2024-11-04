International
Moldova's Socialist Party Says Not Recognizing Voting at Foreign Poling Stations
Moldova's Socialist Party said on Monday that it does not recognize the voting at foreign polling stations, thanks to which incumbent President Maia Sandu was declared the winner of the presidential election in the country.
Moldova held the runoff of a two-round presidential election on Sunday. With 99.86% of ballots tabulated at the time of the writing, Sandu is in the lead with 55.41% of the vote against her opponent, former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, with 44.59%.
13:30 GMT 04.11.2024
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova's Socialist Party said on Monday that it does not recognize the voting at foreign polling stations, thanks to which incumbent President Maia Sandu was declared the winner of the presidential election in the country.
Moldova held the runoff of a two-round presidential election on Sunday. With 99.86% of ballots tabulated at the time of the writing, Sandu is in the lead with 55.41% of the vote against her opponent, former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, with 44.59%.
World
'I Voted For Moldova Sovereignty, Independence From West' – Head of Gagauzia Autonomous Region
20 October, 12:43 GMT

"Maia Sandu became the 'president of the diaspora.' The Socialist Party of Moldova does not recognize the voting at foreign polling stations, thanks to which Sandu was declared the winner of the elections," the party wrote on Telegram.

