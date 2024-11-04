International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/part-of-natos-largest-artillery-drills-begins-in-finlands-lapland-1120770108.html
Part of NATO's Largest Artillery Drills Begins in Finland's Lapland
Part of NATO's Largest Artillery Drills Begins in Finland's Lapland
Sputnik International
Part of NATO's largest artillery drills Lightning Strike 24 begins in Finnish northernmost region of Lapland on November 4 and will last until November 28.
2024-11-04T12:37+0000
2024-11-04T12:37+0000
military
russia-nato showdown
nato
russia
vladimir putin
finland
lapland
tucker carlson
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102082/16/1020821611_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_59de47710a36fd04dad440b1d317dc7b.jpg
As the Finnish ground forces previously reported, the exercises are part of NATO's Dynamic Front 25 artillery drills, the largest ever held in Europe. The venue of exercises in Finland is Rowarvi, the largest training ground in Northern Europe in Lapland. About 3,600 military personnel will take part in the country's territory, of which about 1,200 are from the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Estonia, France, the Czech Republic and other countries. In total, about 5,000 military personnel of 28 different countries will be involved in the Dynamic Front 25 exercises. In addition to Finland, drills will be held in Estonia, Germany, Romania and Poland. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with journalist Dmitry Kiselev, stated that the entry of Finland and Sweden in NATO had become a meaningless step from the point of view of these countries' own national interests, and Russian troops and offensive weapons will appear along the borders of Finland after it joins the alliance. Putin explained in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow was not going to attack NATO countries, since this makes no sense. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly intimidated their population with an imaginary Russian threat in order to distract attention from internal problems, but "smart people are well aware that this is a fake."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/baltic-states-want-to-show-off-to-nato-master-by-claiming-blockade-of-gulf-of-finland--expert-1120386984.html
russia
finland
lapland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102082/16/1020821611_303:0:2048:1309_1920x0_80_0_0_ce9e9d121b9547eb2f5fa7f1adddd658.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, finland nato, nato militarism, nato finland drills, lapland drills, finland military drills, nato artillery drills
russia-nato showdown, finland nato, nato militarism, nato finland drills, lapland drills, finland military drills, nato artillery drills

Part of NATO's Largest Artillery Drills Begins in Finland's Lapland

12:37 GMT 04.11.2024
© Flickr / Michigan National GuardUS Paladin M109A6 artillery system
US Paladin M109A6 artillery system - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2024
© Flickr / Michigan National Guard
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Part of NATO's largest artillery drills Lightning Strike 24 begins in Finnish northernmost region of Lapland on November 4 and will last until November 28.
As the Finnish ground forces previously reported, the exercises are part of NATO's Dynamic Front 25 artillery drills, the largest ever held in Europe.
The venue of exercises in Finland is Rowarvi, the largest training ground in Northern Europe in Lapland.
About 3,600 military personnel will take part in the country's territory, of which about 1,200 are from the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Estonia, France, the Czech Republic and other countries.
Gulf of Finland as seen from an Open Embankment near the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2024
Analysis
Baltic States Want to Show Off to NATO Master by Claiming Blockade of Gulf of Finland – Expert
2 October, 15:22 GMT
In total, about 5,000 military personnel of 28 different countries will be involved in the Dynamic Front 25 exercises. In addition to Finland, drills will be held in Estonia, Germany, Romania and Poland.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with journalist Dmitry Kiselev, stated that the entry of Finland and Sweden in NATO had become a meaningless step from the point of view of these countries' own national interests, and Russian troops and offensive weapons will appear along the borders of Finland after it joins the alliance. Putin explained in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow was not going to attack NATO countries, since this makes no sense. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly intimidated their population with an imaginary Russian threat in order to distract attention from internal problems, but "smart people are well aware that this is a fake."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала