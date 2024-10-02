https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/baltic-states-want-to-show-off-to-nato-master-by-claiming-blockade-of-gulf-of-finland--expert-1120386984.html

Baltic States Want to Show Off to NATO Master by Claiming Blockade of Gulf of Finland – Expert

New NATO member Finland and Estonia both want to show off to their masters in Washington, Vasily Dandykin, a veteran Russian military expert and retired Navy Captain 1st rank, told Sputnik.

Dandykin was responding to comments by Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Andrus Merilo to Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that Estonia and Finland could blockade the Gulf of Finland against Russia.“St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad is [Russia’s] key track now, that’s where Russian warships are built. It is the main artery of Russia’s part of the Baltic Sea,” Dandykin said, stressing the gulf’s significance.Being a small country, Estonia could be moved by the desire to “gain relevance” in NATO or a possible financial profit, he noted.Estonia and Finland closing the Gulf of Finland to Russian shipping would be a “clear violation of international law,” Dandykin noted. If any military provocations take place, they would certainly be rebuffed by Russia.If Estonian and Finnish authorities try to organize inspections Russian ships, Russian vessels will be escorted by warships. Attempts to forcibly board ship would justify Russia in sinking the NATO vessels involved, the retired captain said.“This is blocking a country’s access [to the gulf]. It's not blowing up the Nord Streams, but something much more dangerous,” Dandykin warned. “In the grand scheme of things, the move will aggravate the situation.”

