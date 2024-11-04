International
US Citizen Who Helped Russian Forces Says Process of Granting Him Asylum Began
US Citizen Who Helped Russian Forces Says Process of Granting Him Asylum Began
Daniel Martindale, who helped Russian troops in the Ukrainian conflict by supplying them with intelligence, said he believes the process of granting him political asylum in Russia "is already in motion."
Having ended up in the (at the time) Ukraine-controlled part of Donbass after the escalation of the conflict in February 2022, Martindale managed to find a way to contact Russian forces and started informing them about facilities related to the Ukrainian military, while himself evading discovery.After two years of helping Russia in this way, Martindale was extracted from behind enemy lines in a daring operation carried out by Russian forces.
US citizen who helped Russian forces says the process of granting him asylum has already begun
US citizen who helped Russian forces says the process of granting him asylum has already begun
US Citizen Who Helped Russian Forces Says Process of Granting Him Asylum Began

Daniel Martindale, a US citizen who voluntarily aided Russian troops in the Ukrainian conflict zone by supplying them with intelligence, said he believes the process of granting him political asylum in Russia “is already in motion.”
Having ended up in the (at the time) Ukraine-controlled part of Donbass after the escalation of the conflict in February 2022, Martindale managed to find a way to contact Russian forces and started informing them about facilities related to the Ukrainian military, while himself evading discovery.
After two years of helping Russia in this way, Martindale was extracted from behind enemy lines in a daring operation carried out by Russian forces.
World
WATCH FULL: US Citizen Tells Why He Helps Russian Military to Liberate Donbass
2 November, 11:40 GMT
