WATCH FULL: US Citizen Tells Why He Helps Russian Military to Liberate Donbass
WATCH FULL: US Citizen Tells Why He Helps Russian Military to Liberate Donbass
Sputnik International
Daniel Martindale underscored that the Russian side helped him understand the Ukraine conflict better from the perspective of both Russian and Ukrainian citizens, not just what he saw in the Western media.
Watch the full press conference with American citizen Daniel Martindale, who was earlier evacuated by Russian special services from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).The information allowed the Russian military "to carry out high-precision strikes on the enemy, minimizing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilians," the DPR Defense Headquarters stressed.As for Martindale, he is out of danger now. The issue of granting him political asylum and obtaining Russian citizenship is currently under consideration.
Watch the full press conference with American citizen Daniel Martindale, who was earlier evacuated by Russian special services from the Donetsk People’s Republic
(DPR).
According to the DPR Defense Headquarters, Martindale handed "valuable intelligence information to Russia" and played "a key role in preparing the assault on the village of Bogoyavlenka in the Ugledar area."
The information allowed the Russian military "to carry out high-precision strikes
on the enemy, minimizing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilians," the DPR Defense Headquarters stressed.
As for Martindale, he is out of danger now. The issue of granting him political asylum and obtaining Russian citizenship is currently under consideration.