Daniel Martindale underscored that the Russian side helped him understand the Ukraine conflict better from the perspective of both Russian and Ukrainian citizens, not just what he saw in the Western media.

Watch the full press conference with American citizen Daniel Martindale, who was earlier evacuated by Russian special services from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).The information allowed the Russian military "to carry out high-precision strikes on the enemy, minimizing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilians," the DPR Defense Headquarters stressed.As for Martindale, he is out of danger now. The issue of granting him political asylum and obtaining Russian citizenship is currently under consideration.

