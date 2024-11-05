International
Harris Expects Close Race With Trump, Says 'Every Single Vote Matters'
Harris Expects Close Race With Trump, Says 'Every Single Vote Matters'
US Vice President and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris expects the November 5 vote to become "one of the closest" electoral races where every single vote could tip the scales, she has said at a concluding rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania holds the largest number of electoral votes among seven highly competitive US swing states. Harris and her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, have spent most of their time campaigning there.An AtlasIntel poll found on Sunday that Trump was ahead of Harris at least 1 percentage point in all swing states, with the largest gaps of 6.8 points in Arizona and 5.5 points in Nevada, and the lowest gaps between 1.3 and 1.7 points in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Harris was also 1.8 percentage points behind Trump in Georgia and by 3.6 percentage points in North Carolina.
Harris Expects Close Race With Trump, Says 'Every Single Vote Matters'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Vice President and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris expects the November 5 vote to become "one of the closest" electoral races where every single vote could tip the scales, she has said at a concluding rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania holds the largest number of electoral votes among seven highly competitive US swing states. Harris and her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, have spent most of their time campaigning there.
"This could be one of the closest races in history. Every single vote matters," Harris said in Philadelphia on Monday night.
A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo., on March 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2024
Americas
US Crunch Time: All You Need to Know About the Presidential Election
06:00 GMT
An AtlasIntel poll found on Sunday that Trump was ahead of Harris at least 1 percentage point in all swing states, with the largest gaps of 6.8 points in Arizona and 5.5 points in Nevada, and the lowest gaps between 1.3 and 1.7 points in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Harris was also 1.8 percentage points behind Trump in Georgia and by 3.6 percentage points in North Carolina.
