Iran Starts Reviving Signals From Satellites Launched by Roscosmos - Ambassador to Moscow
Iran Starts Reviving Signals From Satellites Launched by Roscosmos - Ambassador to Moscow
Iran has started receiving signals from satellites brought to space by Russia's Roscosmos, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.
On Monday, a Roscosmos spokesperson said that the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle has launched into orbit 53 small space devices. Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the launch vehicle carried the Kowsar remote sensing device and the Hodhod communication satellite of the Iranian space company Space Omid. Both satellites have been produced by Space Omid. Kowsar is designed for remote sensing of the Earth and taking satellite images, while Hodhod aims to increase the quality of broadcasting in Iran.
22:23 GMT 05.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has started receiving signals from satellites brought to space by Russia's Roscosmos, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.
On Monday, a Roscosmos spokesperson said that the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle has launched into orbit 53 small space devices. Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the launch vehicle carried the Kowsar remote sensing device and the Hodhod communication satellite of the Iranian space company Space Omid.
"A few hours after the successful launch of the Kowsar and Hodhod satellites into a 500-kilometer [310.7-mile] orbit, the first telemetry signals from the two satellites were received at local ground stations located in Iran," the ambassador said on X.
Both satellites have been produced by Space Omid. Kowsar is designed for remote sensing of the Earth and taking satellite images, while Hodhod aims to increase the quality of broadcasting in Iran.
