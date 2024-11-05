https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/iran-starts-reviving-signals-from-satellites-launched-by-roscosmos---ambassador-to-moscow-1120787710.html

Iran Starts Reviving Signals From Satellites Launched by Roscosmos - Ambassador to Moscow

Iran Starts Reviving Signals From Satellites Launched by Roscosmos - Ambassador to Moscow

Sputnik International

Iran has started receiving signals from satellites brought to space by Russia's Roscosmos, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.

2024-11-05T22:23+0000

2024-11-05T22:23+0000

2024-11-05T22:23+0000

world

iran

moscow

russia

roscosmos

soyuz-2.1b

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119330631_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b54cf484b3de302f242cebee3ff86f34.jpg

On Monday, a Roscosmos spokesperson said that the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle has launched into orbit 53 small space devices. Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the launch vehicle carried the Kowsar remote sensing device and the Hodhod communication satellite of the Iranian space company Space Omid. Both satellites have been produced by Space Omid. Kowsar is designed for remote sensing of the Earth and taking satellite images, while Hodhod aims to increase the quality of broadcasting in Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/russias-roscosmos-completes-tests-of-upgraded-rd-191m-engine-for-modernized-angara-rocket-1119288428.html

iran

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

signals from satellites, iranian ambassador to moscow kazem jalali, satellites brought to space by russia's roscosmos