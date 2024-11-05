https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/israeli-military-to-issue-extra-7000-draft-orders-for-ultra-orthodox-community---reports-1120775629.html

Israeli Military to Issue Extra 7,000 Draft Orders for Ultra-Orthodox Community - Reports

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will issue an additional 7,000 draft orders to members of the ultra-Orthodox community next week due to a low turnout during the initial recruitment, the Times of Israel newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

The first 3,000 draft orders were issued this summer, but only 230 ultra-Orthodox men showed up at induction centers, according to the newspaper's information. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed this with IDF chief Herzi Halevi and other military officials at a meeting on Monday and approved their recommendation to send out 7,000 more draft orders to ultra-Orthodox men, his office was cited in the report as saying. Those who ignore multiple draft orders will be prevented from leaving the country and may face arrest by Military Police, the IDF was cited as saying. In June, the Supreme Court made a landmark ruling to no longer exempt the ultra-Orthodox from conscription.

