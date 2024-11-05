International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/musk-calls-harris-statement-on-us-troops-not-being-deployed-in-combat-zones-flat-out-lie-1120782483.html
Musk Calls Harris’ Statement on US Troops Not Being Deployed in Combat Zones Flat-Out Lie
Musk Calls Harris’ Statement on US Troops Not Being Deployed in Combat Zones Flat-Out Lie
Sputnik International
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has designated as a lie the statement made by US Vice President and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris that US troops are not deployed in any war zones.
2024-11-05T15:43+0000
2024-11-05T15:43+0000
americas
2024 us presidential election
us hegemony
kamala harris
elon musk
donald trump
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114085233_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f248447cdea24c193bec2ad403dd1d00.jpg
During the presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on September 10 Harris said that there currently was "not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world."The United States presidential election is being held on November 5. Harris and Trump are competing for the country's top job.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/us-played-critical-support-role-in-israels-strike-on-iran--analyst-1120708837.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114085233_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e88ad40316a215bbcbf9efacadbe793.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024 us presidential elections, harris musk, harris lies, harris us troops, harris kamala musk troops, harris us troops abroad musk
2024 us presidential elections, harris musk, harris lies, harris us troops, harris kamala musk troops, harris us troops abroad musk

Musk Calls Harris’ Statement on US Troops Not Being Deployed in Combat Zones Flat-Out Lie

15:43 GMT 05.11.2024
© AP Photo / Susan WalshTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2024
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has designated as a lie the statement made by US Vice President and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris that US troops are not deployed in any war zones.
During the presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on September 10 Harris said that there currently was "not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world."
In this photo provided by the Israeli army, armed Israeli Air Force planes depart from an unknown location to attack Iran, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2024
Analysis
US ‘Played Critical Support Role’ in Israel’s Strike on Iran – Analyst
28 October, 14:12 GMT
"I know [US] troops [are] in war zones. As vice president, you're privy. You know the official troops and the unofficial troops. What she said was a flat-out bold-faced lie. Next-level bold-faced lie. An absurd lie," Musk said in a podcast with Joe Rogan released on Tuesday.
The United States presidential election is being held on November 5. Harris and Trump are competing for the country's top job.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала