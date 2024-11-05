https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/musk-calls-harris-statement-on-us-troops-not-being-deployed-in-combat-zones-flat-out-lie-1120782483.html
Musk Calls Harris’ Statement on US Troops Not Being Deployed in Combat Zones Flat-Out Lie
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has designated as a lie the statement made by US Vice President and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris that US troops are not deployed in any war zones.
During the presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on September 10 Harris said that there currently was "not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has designated as a lie the statement made by US Vice President and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris that US troops are not deployed in any war zones.
During the presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on September 10 Harris said that there currently was "not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world."
"I know [US] troops [are] in war zones. As vice president, you're privy. You know the official troops and the unofficial troops. What she said was a flat-out bold-faced lie. Next-level bold-faced lie. An absurd lie," Musk said in a podcast with Joe Rogan released on Tuesday.
The United States presidential election is being held on November 5
. Harris and Trump are competing for the country's top job.