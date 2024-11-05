https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/musk-calls-harris-statement-on-us-troops-not-being-deployed-in-combat-zones-flat-out-lie-1120782483.html

Musk Calls Harris’ Statement on US Troops Not Being Deployed in Combat Zones Flat-Out Lie

Musk Calls Harris’ Statement on US Troops Not Being Deployed in Combat Zones Flat-Out Lie

Sputnik International

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has designated as a lie the statement made by US Vice President and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris that US troops are not deployed in any war zones.

2024-11-05T15:43+0000

2024-11-05T15:43+0000

2024-11-05T15:43+0000

americas

2024 us presidential election

us hegemony

kamala harris

elon musk

donald trump

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114085233_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f248447cdea24c193bec2ad403dd1d00.jpg

During the presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on September 10 Harris said that there currently was "not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world."The United States presidential election is being held on November 5. Harris and Trump are competing for the country's top job.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/us-played-critical-support-role-in-israels-strike-on-iran--analyst-1120708837.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 us presidential elections, harris musk, harris lies, harris us troops, harris kamala musk troops, harris us troops abroad musk