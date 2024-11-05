International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/polls-start-opening-in-us-for-presidential-election-1120779142.html
Polls Start Opening in US for Presidential Election
Polls Start Opening in US for Presidential Election
Sputnik International
Election Day is starting in the United States as polling stations have been opening at 6 a.m. Eastern time (11:00 GMT) on Tuesday in some states.
2024-11-05T11:46+0000
2024-11-05T11:46+0000
americas
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
kamala harris
republican
us
democrats
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120766965_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_06733f8a529d8ca0c6e6a2670f700cd4.jpg
The polling stations have opened in Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Earlier in the day, Dixville Notch, a tiny township in New Hampshire with the population of less than 10 people, become the first place in the US to report its election results. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the presidential candidates, tied in the unincorporated US township as they received three votes each. Six people voted Dixville Notch just after midnight ET (05:00 am GMT) when the polls opened according to a tradition that dates back to 1960s. The incumbent vice president, Harris, a Democrat, and former President Trump, a Republican, are competing for the country's top job. The close race is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states - Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are also up for election on November 5.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/democrats-playing-long-game-to-convert-migrants-into-their-future-voters---experts-1120747355.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120766965_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f81fe0453b734cbb22a7d5e4e6a02558.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024 us presidential elections, trump vs harris, trump harris race, presidential race, race in us, elections in us, us polls
2024 us presidential elections, trump vs harris, trump harris race, presidential race, race in us, elections in us, us polls

Polls Start Opening in US for Presidential Election

11:46 GMT 05.11.2024
© AP Photo / Steven SenneA poll worker is seated near a ballot box during early voting in the general election, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Fall River, Mass.
A poll worker is seated near a ballot box during early voting in the general election, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Fall River, Mass. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2024
© AP Photo / Steven Senne
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Election Day is starting in the United States as polling stations have been opening at 6 a.m. Eastern time (11:00 GMT) on Tuesday in some states.
The polling stations have opened in Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.
Earlier in the day, Dixville Notch, a tiny township in New Hampshire with the population of less than 10 people, become the first place in the US to report its election results. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the presidential candidates, tied in the unincorporated US township as they received three votes each.
In this Oct. 30, 2020 file photo a sign directs people where to vote at a polling place during early voting in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2024
Analysis
Democrats Playing ‘Long Game’ to Convert Migrants Into Their Future Voters - Experts
1 November, 15:37 GMT
Six people voted Dixville Notch just after midnight ET (05:00 am GMT) when the polls opened according to a tradition that dates back to 1960s.
The incumbent vice president, Harris, a Democrat, and former President Trump, a Republican, are competing for the country's top job. The close race is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states - Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada.
All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are also up for election on November 5.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала