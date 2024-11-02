https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/exposed-who-tried-to-kill-trump-1120746269.html
EXPOSED: Who Tried to Kill Trump?
EXPOSED: Who Tried to Kill Trump?
Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev investigates the deeper story behind Trump’s assassination attempt. Was Thomas Crooks a lone gunman or a hitman for the US Deep State? (English subtitles)
What is behind this assassination attempt? How likely is the conspiracy theory? Why does the US system dislike presidents like Trump? Could the US presidential election have unpredictable consequences?
EXPOSED: Who Tried to Kill Trump?
Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev investigates the deeper story behind Trump’s assassination attempt.
Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev investigates the deeper story behind Trump’s assassination attempt. Was Thomas Crooks a lone gunman or a hitman for the US Deep State? (English subtitles)
What is behind this assassination attempt? How likely is the conspiracy theory?
Why does the US system dislike presidents like Trump? Could the US presidential election have unpredictable consequences?
(1:58) How US Deep State sabotages Presidents
(3:40) How close Trump was to death
(8:40) Why US ruling class hates Trump
(19:00) Battle between Trump and US Deep State
(24:26) Rise of political violence in US
(27:26) Failures of US Secret Service
(32:29) Criminal negligence or conspiracy?
(37:30) US headed for major crisis
There was an assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump on July 13 during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the ear, the bullet passed millimeters from the head.