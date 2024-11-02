International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/exposed-who-tried-to-kill-trump-1120746269.html
EXPOSED: Who Tried to Kill Trump?
EXPOSED: Who Tried to Kill Trump?
Sputnik International
Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev investigates the deeper story behind Trump’s assassination attempt. Was Thomas Crooks a lone gunman or a hitman for the US Deep State? (English subtitles)
2024-11-02T19:00+0000
2024-11-02T19:00+0000
analysis
us
donald trump
assassination attempt
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120754337_0:0:1355:762_1920x0_80_0_0_51afcf176d9a110062127583822e326f.png
What is behind this assassination attempt? How likely is the conspiracy theory? Why does the US system dislike presidents like Trump? Could the US presidential election have unpredictable consequences?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/musk-accuses-democrats-of-encouraging-people-to-kill-trump-1120171058.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
EXPOSED: Who Tried to Kill Trump?
Sputnik International
Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev investigates the deeper story behind Trump’s assassination attempt.
2024-11-02T19:00+0000
true
PT40M33S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120754337_170:0:1186:762_1920x0_80_0_0_c5ab63fe9e036979610945001e37a0b9.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump assassination attempt, who tried to killed trump, us deep state, trump’s assassination attempts
trump assassination attempt, who tried to killed trump, us deep state, trump’s assassination attempts

EXPOSED: Who Tried to Kill Trump?

19:00 GMT 02.11.2024
Subscribe
Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev investigates the deeper story behind Trump’s assassination attempt. Was Thomas Crooks a lone gunman or a hitman for the US Deep State? (English subtitles)
What is behind this assassination attempt? How likely is the conspiracy theory? Why does the US system dislike presidents like Trump? Could the US presidential election have unpredictable consequences?
(1:58) How US Deep State sabotages Presidents
(3:40) How close Trump was to death
(8:40) Why US ruling class hates Trump
(19:00) Battle between Trump and US Deep State
(24:26) Rise of political violence in US
(27:26) Failures of US Secret Service
(32:29) Criminal negligence or conspiracy?
(37:30) US headed for major crisis

There was an assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump on July 13 during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the ear, the bullet passed millimeters from the head.

Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk addresses the European Jewish Association's conference, in Krakow, Poland, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2024
Americas
Musk Accuses Democrats of Encouraging People to Kill Trump
16 September, 20:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала