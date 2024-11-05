https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/power-imbalance-on-the-korean-peninsula-means-war--kim-jong-uns-sister-1120778025.html

Power Imbalance on the Korean Peninsula Means War – Kim Jong-un’s Sister

In a statement on Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong lashed out at the US and its Asian allies over their "most hostile and aggressive" attitude toward North Korea.

Kim Yo-jong, deputy department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, and sister of the DPRK's head of state Kim Jong-un, has warned of far-reaching consequences from what she described as "ever-escalating military threats of hostile forces."She referred to recent joint drills of the US, Japan and South Korea, which she said was held "under the signboard of ‘counteraction’ and ‘warning’ to North Korea’s latest strategic weapon test."She also mentioned other massive drills involving US, Japanese and South Korean forces, which "posed a serious threat to not only our state [the DPRK] but also regional peace and security."She also recalled about the record number of recent deployments of US strategic assets in the region, including the visit of a nuclear aircraft carrier, the first-ever deployment of the Vermont strategic nuclear submarine to the waters around the Korean Peninsula, and an array of flights of strategic nuclear bombers over the peninsula, including the B-52H.The statement comes after North Korea launched its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-19, which the country’s state news agency KCNA lauded it as "the world's strongest strategic missile".

