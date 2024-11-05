https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/power-imbalance-on-the-korean-peninsula-means-war--kim-jong-uns-sister-1120778025.html
Power Imbalance on the Korean Peninsula Means War – Kim Jong-un’s Sister
Sputnik International
n a statement on Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong lashed out at the US and its Asian allies over their “most hostile and aggressive” attitude toward North Korea.
Kim Yo-jong, deputy department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, and sister of the DPRK's head of state Kim Jong-un, has warned of far-reaching consequences from what she described as "ever-escalating military threats of hostile forces."She referred to recent joint drills of the US, Japan and South Korea, which she said was held "under the signboard of ‘counteraction’ and ‘warning’ to North Korea’s latest strategic weapon test."She also mentioned other massive drills involving US, Japanese and South Korean forces, which "posed a serious threat to not only our state [the DPRK] but also regional peace and security."She also recalled about the record number of recent deployments of US strategic assets in the region, including the visit of a nuclear aircraft carrier, the first-ever deployment of the Vermont strategic nuclear submarine to the waters around the Korean Peninsula, and an array of flights of strategic nuclear bombers over the peninsula, including the B-52H.The statement comes after North Korea launched its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-19, which the country’s state news agency KCNA lauded it as "the world's strongest strategic missile".
2024
In a statement on Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong lashed out at the US and its Asian allies over their “most hostile and aggressive” attitude toward North Korea.
Kim Yo-jong, deputy department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, and sister of the DPRK's head of state Kim Jong-un,
has warned of far-reaching consequences from what she described as "ever-escalating military threats of hostile forces."
She referred to recent joint drills of the US, Japan and South Korea, which she said was held "under the signboard of ‘counteraction’ and ‘warning’ to North Korea’s latest strategic weapon test."
"This is another absolute proof of the validity and urgency of the line of building up the nuclear forces we have opted for and put into practice. Today’s upset of the balance of power between rivals on the Korean Peninsula and in the region precisely means a war. And this is an undeniable objective reality," Kim’s sister underscored.
She also mentioned other massive drills involving US, Japanese and South Korean forces, which "posed a serious threat to not only our state [the DPRK] but also regional peace and security."
"The line of bolstering up the self-defensive nuclear deterrent, being pursued by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is the most correct, one and only choice made by it in the current situation, and we will never vacillate in that way," Kim Yo-jong said.
She also recalled about the record number of recent deployments of US strategic assets in the region, including the visit of a nuclear aircraft carrier, the first-ever deployment of the Vermont strategic nuclear submarine to the waters around the Korean Peninsula, and an array of flights of strategic nuclear bombers over the peninsula, including the B-52H.
The statement comes after North Korea launched its latest intercontinental ballistic missile
, the Hwasong-19, which the country’s state news agency KCNA lauded it as "the world's strongest strategic missile".