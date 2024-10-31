https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/kim-jong-un-says-nkoreas-icbm-launch-shows-counteraction-will---reports-1120733110.html

Kim Jong Un Says N.Korea's ICBM Launch Shows 'Counteraction Will'

Kim Jong Un Says N.Korea's ICBM Launch Shows 'Counteraction Will'

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has confirmed the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

2024-10-31T03:55+0000

2024-10-31T03:55+0000

2024-10-31T04:36+0000

military

kim jong un

north korea

south korea

korean central news agency (kcna)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092269594_0:148:1515:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_3ebccd97610287f14ed554640fd5dc4b.png

According to the report, Kim said the DPRK will never change its policy of bolstering its nuclear forces. Earlier reports said the DPRK launched a long-range ballistic missile, presumably an ICBM, from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of ​​Japan at approximately 7:10 a.m. (2210 GMT Wednesday). According to the Japanese government, the missile flew 1,000 kilometers at an altitude of 7,000 kilometers. Its altitude and flight duration were the highest for all launches.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/understanding-north-koreas-modest-nuclear-stockpile-and-conditions-for-use-1119061279.html

north korea

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dprk missile launch, drpk ballistic missile, missile test, korean crisis, korean missile in japan