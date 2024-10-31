International
Kim Jong Un Says N.Korea's ICBM Launch Shows 'Counteraction Will'
Kim Jong Un Says N.Korea's ICBM Launch Shows 'Counteraction Will'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has confirmed the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
According to the report, Kim said the DPRK will never change its policy of bolstering its nuclear forces. Earlier reports said the DPRK launched a long-range ballistic missile, presumably an ICBM, from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of ​​Japan at approximately 7:10 a.m. (2210 GMT Wednesday). According to the Japanese government, the missile flew 1,000 kilometers at an altitude of 7,000 kilometers. Its altitude and flight duration were the highest for all launches.
03:55 GMT 31.10.2024 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 31.10.2024)
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)A DPRK railway-borne ballistic missile is launched in a January 14, 2022, test in western North Korea
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has confirmed the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and said this demonstrates its "counteraction will" against its rivals, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing North Korea's state news agency KCNA.
According to the report, Kim said the DPRK will never change its policy of bolstering its nuclear forces.
Understanding North Korea's Modest Nuclear Stockpile and Conditions for Use
22 June, 13:55 GMT
Earlier reports said the DPRK launched a long-range ballistic missile, presumably an ICBM, from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of ​​Japan at approximately 7:10 a.m. (2210 GMT Wednesday). According to the Japanese government, the missile flew 1,000 kilometers at an altitude of 7,000 kilometers. Its altitude and flight duration were the highest for all launches.
