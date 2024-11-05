https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/putin-slams-plans-to-inflict-strategic-defeat-on-russia-as-mistaken-illusory-calculations-1120779286.html

Putin Slams Plans to Inflict ‘Strategic Defeat’ on Russia as Mistaken 'Illusory Calculations’

Putin Slams Plans to Inflict ‘Strategic Defeat’ on Russia as Mistaken 'Illusory Calculations’

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that any attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia are based on false assumptions and poor understanding of Russian history since they do not take into account the strength of spirit and cohesion of Russian people.

2024-11-05T12:15+0000

2024-11-05T12:15+0000

2024-11-05T12:15+0000

russia

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/18/1120671433_0:0:3356:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_ce9ed44a3f2b93564735b64d1c931dbb.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that any attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia are based on false assumptions and poor understanding of Russian history since they do not take into account the strength of spirit and cohesion of Russian people.Meanwhile, Russia is not only ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but has even conducted these talks, Vladimir Putin said .On Middle East EscalationRussia is making active efforts to prevent the Palestinian-Israeli conflict from turning into a large-scale war, Putin said. On Russian-Belarussian Ties The fraternal Russian-Belarusian relations have high dynamics, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed. Earlier he received credentials from the Ambassador of Belarus Aleksandr Rogozhnik.In addition, Putin wished Belarus a successful holding of the presidential election scheduled for January 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/russia-forces-carrying-out-cascade-offensive-strategy-on-battlefield---experts-1120737637.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/pepe-escobar-brics-make-history---can-they-keep-the-momentum-1120707386.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, russian foreign policy, russia ukraine crisis, ukraine negotiations, ukraine conflict, russia brics, putin on ukraine, ukraine conflict