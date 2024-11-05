https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/russia-thwarted-ukraines-operation-to-seize-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-in-october-1120776764.html

Russia Thwarted Ukraine's Operation to Seize Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant in October

Russian armed forces thwarted Ukraine's operation, called "Short Circuit," to seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in October, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's army did not abandon plans to forcibly seize Russian nuclear power facilities, the military said. Ukrainian special operations forces were to participate in this operation, the military said, adding that to achieve this goal, it was assumed that HIMARS MLRS and strike unmanned systems would be used. Earlier, the Kiev regime also planned to seize control over Kursk nuclear power plant, using 20,000 militants, 27 tanks, 50 armored vehicles, 30 artillery units and 5 MLRS systems.Russia Thwarted Ukrainian Nuclear Program, Risk of Dirty Bomb PersistsRussia's special military operation prevented the Ukrainian side from implementing its own nuclear program, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov added. Despite the lack of technical potential for creating nuclear weapons, existing capabilities allow Kiev to create a dirty bomb, the military said, adding that representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine are trained in the use of a dirty bomb, its manufacture and detonation in a crowded place.Ukraine has become one of the main importers of spent nuclear fuel, Kirillov said, adding that delivery routes are organized through Poland and Romania.Meanwhile, Ukraine is refusing to provide International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts with full access to all sites in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the head of the Troops of Radiological Defense added.The training manuals of Ukrainian Secret Service touch upon the issues of using a “dirty bomb”, Kirillov added.

