https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/ruling-elite-to-fight-tooth-and-nail-against-trump-to-keep-us-on-war-path-warns-ex-reagan-official-1120781678.html

Ruling Elite to Fight Tooth and Nail Against Trump to Keep US on War Path, Warns Ex-Reagan Official

Ruling Elite to Fight Tooth and Nail Against Trump to Keep US on War Path, Warns Ex-Reagan Official

Sputnik International

Trump has a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential election, believes US economist and former Reagan administration official Dr. Paul Craig Roberts.

2024-11-05T14:59+0000

2024-11-05T14:59+0000

2024-11-05T14:59+0000

americas

us

donald trump

paul craig roberts

ronald reagan

russia

washington

democrats

pentagon

opinion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/03/1120757510_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_802ccc28d7c5ae597cb6ef9daa555865.jpg

"It appears that Americans have cast off their insouciance and are going to take back their country from the two corrupt political parties, both of which have unleashed evil on America and the world," writes US economist and former Reagan administration official Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, referring to Trump supporters enthusiasm. The veteran economist believes that Trump has a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential election. However, he suggests that Democrats may attempt to undermine the voting process and steal the election. If their scheme fails and Trump secures victory, he assumes they may still try to obstruct his inauguration on January 20, 2025. Dr. Roberts specifically highlights Department of Defense Directive 5240.01, issued on September 27, 2024. This directive seemingly permits the use of lethal military force against American citizens in support of police authorities during domestic disturbances, contingent upon the approval of the Secretary of Defense. Trump assuming office won't automatically mean the US is out of woods, Dr. Roberts continues. "There is one threat in making American great again, and that threat is restoring American militarily dominance," writes the former Reagan official. "The neoconservatives will use this American desire not only to foment wars but also in the name of national security to restore the spying, the restraints on free expression, and the name-calling that have eroded our civil liberties." There is a serious political battle ahead since "in many ways, for the ruling elite this election is an existential matter," Dr. Roberts warns.‘Russia-Russia-Russia’ Ruse: Americans Fed Up With US Lobby & Press 'Lie Machine' Roughly two-thirds of Republicans believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Over a dozen red states have implemented voting laws to prevent cheating since 2020. Earlier this year, the Republican National Committee launched a massive swing state initiative to mobilize thousands of "election integrity" watchdogs in November. And yet election integrity concerns are described as "conspiracies" by the Atlantic Council's arm, which insists that Russia "amplifies" them. While the US corporate media and lobby groups' task is "to control narratives for the ruling elite", the US "lie machine" has failed as it has lost readership and trust of the public, Dr. Roberts concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/how-to-steal-an-election-us-conservatives-expose-democrats-playbook-ahead-of-2024-vote-1120119743.html

americas

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

2024 us presidential election, donald trump, kamala harris, election cheating, election fraud, trump-vance ticket, harris-walz ticket, trump landslide, 2020 election controversy, us elite, us neocons, department of defense directive 5240.01