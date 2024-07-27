https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/queen-kamala-election-cheating--money-grab-how-us-democrats-failing-democracy-1119531360.html

'Queen Kamala,' Election Cheating & Money Grab: How US Democrats Failing Democracy

'Queen Kamala,' Election Cheating & Money Grab: How US Democrats Failing Democracy

Sputnik International

Barack Obama has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, even though he was previously said to doubt her ability to beat Donald Trump. Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel has discussed with Sputnik why Obama changed his mind and why election cheating concerns are on the rise.

2024-07-27T13:08+0000

2024-07-27T13:08+0000

2024-07-27T13:08+0000

us

world

joe biden

kamala harris

charles ortel

illinois

democratic party

republican

white house

hollywood

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080140111_0:0:3014:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_b04ba5366bda831bd813d4d1715bf314.jpg

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama backed Harris after a conspicuous pause that had prompted speculation about an internal power struggle within the Democratic Party.The New York Post on July 25 quoted a source close to the Biden family as saying that Barack Obama doesn't think Kamala can win."In the event of a Trump victory, the Obamas may have bargained for blanket pardons especially concerning 'organization' and 'operation' of several tax-exempt entities. In exchange, the Obamas will bring money and voters, though I fail to see them closing Kamala's yawning enthusiasm gap. In fact, whenever and should Kamala appear with either Obama, she will come off weaker and inauthentic by comparison," he continued.Prior to Obama's belated endorsement of Harris, some US political commentators and lawmakers suggested that the real game behind Barack's hesitation could be aimed at igniting a "Draft Michelle Obama" movement into the forthcoming Democrat convention.With a strong vice presidential pick, Michelle could have higher odds of defeating the Republican contenders than Harris, Ortel presumed. He believes "Obama certainly understands that Harris is an insincere, incompetent manager and unsympathetic contender."While the corporate press is now insisting that Kamala Harris is narrowing the gap with Trump, her victory is not a done deal.The latest New York Times/Siena College and Wall Street Journal polls claim that after Joe Biden stepped aside, Harris almost erased Trump's lead. However, the Democracy Institute, an independent American pollster, found that Trump would secure 48 percent of the popular vote versus Harris, who enjoys 40 percent support. An Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey in five swing states found Harris trailing Trump by a few percentage points in most of them. Swing states proved to be the key to winning the race in 2020.Kamala Elevated to Top Without Primaries or CampaigningThe hasty replacement of Joe Biden with Kamala Harris as well as granting the vice president full access to what is left of Joe's campaign funds has raised questions and concerns on both sides of the aisle.Team Trump filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on July 23, accusing the president and his veep of violating campaign finance laws and the will of donors. The Biden campaign had nearly $96 million in the bank after burning through most of its funds in recent months.It's not only conservatives who have expressed their discontent: Black Lives Matter (BLM), a leftist group behind the 2020 protests over African American George Floyd's death in police custody, denounced the Democratic Party as hypocrites for "installing" Kamala as the Democratic presidential nominee without a public vote.Biden Campaign Was on Spending Spree Even Facing Fundraising FreezeBiden's debate debacle on June 27 as well as his decision to quit obviously stem from his deteriorating health condition, according to the pundit.Judging by Hollywood actor George Clooney's recent NYT op-ed, Joe's decline became obvious to many during the mid-June fundraiser. Against this backdrop, the Biden campaign's enthusiastic spending spree in June and July raises questions, according to Ortel.Biden’s campaign had spent $243 million through the end of June, according to FEC records, and continued to do so even after some liberal donors refused to continue funding in the wake of Joe's deplorable performance in his debate against Trump. The setback did not stop Biden's team from buying a whopping $35 million in ad time in July, according to Bloomberg.It appears that ailing Biden's campaign was used by some as a source of financial bonanza, according to the analyst.What's more, a large and fair question is when the Cabinet and White House staff first began to suspect Biden was suffering from diminished mental capacity, according to Ortel.The Democracy Institute's survey shows that 62 percent of American voters believe Harris knew about Joe Biden’s declining health for some time, but chose to cover it up, while only 31 percent believe she did not.2024 Election Cheating Threat is RealA new survey by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute found that 62 percent of likely US voters fear this year's election could be impacted by cheating, especially in key battleground states.Around two thirds of Republican voters believe that the 2020 election was rigged and that Biden did not win fair and square. These concerns have been fuelled by independent auditors, who found various abnormalities and apparent irregularities in voting procedures in big cities in major swing states during the 2020 election.According to the analyst, the Democratic Party's "king"- and "queen"-making procedures correspond to the establishment's needs and agenda, and do not meet the aspirations of ordinary Americans, let alone US national interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/who-are-kamala-harris-apparent-puppeteers-1119461291.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/harris-coronation-demonstrates-americas-democratic-deficit--analyst-1119510623.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/not-woke-enough-why-blm-up-in-arms-against-harris-endorsement-by-democrats---1119482661.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/is-us-democratic-system-crumbling-voters-on-both-sides-of-aisle-losing-trust-in-election-1119496178.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/how-secret-service-failed-trump-and-why-responsibility-could-lie-with-top-dems-1119370306.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/why-russia-collusion-hoaxers-hillary-clinton-and-marc-elias-are-afraid-of-2024-trump-win-1118098251.html

illinois

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

kamala harris campaign, barack obama endorsed harris, harris 2024, democratic convention, donald trump, election cheating, election denialism, was 2020 election rigged, trump filed complaint over harris' taking biden campaign funds, hillary clinton, michelle obama, 2024 presidential election