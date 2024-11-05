https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/washington-storefronts-getting-boarded-up-early-indication-of-harris-defeat--wall-street-analyst-1120780942.html
Washington Storefronts Getting Boarded-Up Early Indication of Harris' Defeat – Wall Street Analyst
Washington DC is seeing a lot of boarded-up storefronts and buildings. The New York Times is even hinting at the possibility of violence from disenchanted Donald Trump supporters.Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel doesn't buy into the assumption.
"Republicans are a tiny percentage of registered voters [in DC] so it is pure fiction and likely projection that they are poised for mayhem," Ortel told Sputnik. It seems that the efforts by the corporate media and influencers to sell the Biden-Harris Administration as a "transformative success" have fallen flat. It's becoming clear that things are actually worse now than they were under Trump, pre-Covid, according to the analyst. "Political insiders know that Harris is a far worse candidate than Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden were in 2016 and 2020 and that Trump and Vance are a potent slate backed by tens of millions of motivated and enthusiastic voters, who likely will win decisively, absent widespread cheating," Ortel said. He doesn't rule out that those who poured a whopping $1 billion into the Harris-Walz ticket are preparing to throw a spanner in the works for Trump and JD Vance. They might even try to invalidate the 2024 results if the former president and his running mate win.
"Republicans are a tiny percentage of registered voters [in DC] so it is pure fiction and likely projection that they are poised for mayhem," Ortel told Sputnik.
"The truth in a fair contest is that Trump and Vance are set to trounce Harris and Walz – deluded Democrats and reliable Antifa and Black Lives Matter mobsters are the ones set to riot, and certainly not Republicans, because they will be celebrating," he continued.
It seems that the efforts by the corporate media and influencers to sell the Biden-Harris Administration as a "transformative success" have fallen flat. It's becoming clear that things are actually worse now than they were under Trump, pre-Covid, according to the analyst.
"Political insiders know that Harris is a far worse candidate than Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden were in 2016 and 2020 and that Trump and Vance are a potent slate backed by tens of millions of motivated and enthusiastic voters, who likely will win decisively, absent widespread cheating,"
Ortel said.
He doesn't rule out that those who poured a whopping $1 billion into the Harris-Walz ticket are preparing to throw a spanner in the works for Trump and JD Vance. They might even try to invalidate the 2024 results if the former president and his running mate win.
"I hope cooler heads prevail in what remains of the Democrat party. As of this moment, Trump and Vance seem poised to win a decisive mandate against the Deep State swamp, likely with control of the Senate and a stronger majority in the House," Ortel concluded.