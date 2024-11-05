https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/ukrainian-military-teaches-new-recruits-to-glorify-surrendered-azov-militants-1120776277.html
Ukrainian Military Teaches New Recruits to Glorify Surrendered Azov Militants
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military was circulating a brochure among new recruits in which it glorified the militants of Ukraine's ultranationalist Azov battalion (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), who fired at civilians but ended up surrendering to Russian forces in Mariupol in the spring of 2022, Sputnik has learned from a copy.
The brochure, dated 2022-2023 and retrieved from an eliminated Ukrainian fighter, was signed by former Chief of General Staff Serhiy Shaptala. Its 290-hour curriculum included about 70 hours of tactical training, 60 hours of firing training, 11 hours of psychological training and seven hours of so-called national-patriotic training.
The last module, in addition to dehumanizing Russian soldiers
and alleging Russian "imperial ambitions," is also glorifying the "heroism and spirit"
of Azov militants, who surrendered during the May 2022 storming of the Azovstal plant by Russian forces in Mariupol. They fired amply at local civilians before holing up in the plant.
The Russian Defense Ministry's estimate is that more than 2,400 fighters from the Azov and other Ukrainian battalions surrendered since May 16 after about a month-long blockade at the plant.