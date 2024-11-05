International
Putin Accepts Credentials From Foreign Ambassadors to Russia
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Military Teaches New Recruits to Glorify Surrendered Azov Militants
The Ukrainian military was circulating a brochure among new recruits in which it glorified the militants of Ukraine's ultranationalist Azov battalion (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), who fired at civilians but ended up surrendering to Russian forces in Mariupol in the spring of 2022, Sputnik has learned from a copy.
The brochure, dated 2022-2023 and retrieved from an eliminated Ukrainian fighter, was signed by former Chief of General Staff Serhiy Shaptala. Its 290-hour curriculum included about 70 hours of tactical training, 60 hours of firing training, 11 hours of psychological training and seven hours of so-called national-patriotic training. The last module, in addition to dehumanizing Russian soldiers and alleging Russian "imperial ambitions," is also glorifying the "heroism and spirit" of Azov militants, who surrendered during the May 2022 storming of the Azovstal plant by Russian forces in Mariupol. They fired amply at local civilians before holing up in the plant. The Russian Defense Ministry's estimate is that more than 2,400 fighters from the Azov and other Ukrainian battalions surrendered since May 16 after about a month-long blockade at the plant.
ukraine nazi, ukraine neo-nazi movements, azov ukraine, ukraine azov batallion, azov nazis
08:33 GMT 05.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military was circulating a brochure among new recruits in which it glorified the militants of Ukraine's ultranationalist Azov battalion (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), who fired at civilians but ended up surrendering to Russian forces in Mariupol in the spring of 2022, Sputnik has learned from a copy.
The brochure, dated 2022-2023 and retrieved from an eliminated Ukrainian fighter, was signed by former Chief of General Staff Serhiy Shaptala. Its 290-hour curriculum included about 70 hours of tactical training, 60 hours of firing training, 11 hours of psychological training and seven hours of so-called national-patriotic training.
The last module, in addition to dehumanizing Russian soldiers and alleging Russian "imperial ambitions," is also glorifying the "heroism and spirit" of Azov militants, who surrendered during the May 2022 storming of the Azovstal plant by Russian forces in Mariupol. They fired amply at local civilians before holing up in the plant.
The Russian Defense Ministry's estimate is that more than 2,400 fighters from the Azov and other Ukrainian battalions surrendered since May 16 after about a month-long blockade at the plant.
