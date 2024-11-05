https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/us-warns-iraq-against-allowing-iran-to-attack-israel-from-its-territory--reports-1120788197.html
US Warns Iraq Against Allowing Iran to Attack Israel From Its Territory – Reports
US Warns Iraq Against Allowing Iran to Attack Israel From Its Territory – Reports
Sputnik International
The administration of US President Joe Biden has warned the Iraqi government against allowing Iran to stage a new attack on Israel from its territory, the Axios news portal reported on Tuesday.
2024-11-05T22:40+0000
2024-11-05T22:40+0000
2024-11-05T22:40+0000
military
joe biden
israel
iraq
tehran
israel defense forces (idf)
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120393553_0:292:2931:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_8dcda468e1edcf0da26f3cf45f667b11.jpg
"If you don't [prevent Iran from attacking Israel via Iraq], we won't be able to stop Israel from striking Iraq," a US official told the news portal, citing the Biden administration’s message to Iraq. Last week, media reported, citing two Israeli intelligence officials, that Iran was preparing a major retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraqi territory. On Saturday, the same portal reported, citing sources, that the United States had warned Iran that it would not be able to stop Israel from responding in the event of a strike from Tehran. On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) increased combat readiness in anticipation of Iran's possible response to the recent Israeli strike.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/idf-says-eliminated-commander-of-hezbollah-rockets-array-1120760041.html
israel
iraq
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120393553_189:0:2794:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_6f74505b582f10ca0b821f6d0b6e51f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president joe biden, iran to stage a new attack, iran to attack israel from its territory
us president joe biden, iran to stage a new attack, iran to attack israel from its territory
US Warns Iraq Against Allowing Iran to Attack Israel From Its Territory – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Joe Biden has warned the Iraqi government against allowing Iran to stage a new attack on Israel from its territory, media reported on Tuesday.
"If you don't [prevent Iran from attacking Israel via Iraq], we won't be able to stop Israel from striking Iraq," a US official told the news portal, citing the Biden administration’s message to Iraq.
Last week, media reported, citing two Israeli intelligence officials, that Iran was preparing a major retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraqi territory. On Saturday, the same portal reported, citing sources, that the United States had warned Iran that it would not be able to stop Israel from responding in the event of a strike from Tehran.
On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces
(IDF) increased combat readiness in anticipation of Iran's possible response to the recent Israeli strike.