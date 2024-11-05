https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/us-warns-iraq-against-allowing-iran-to-attack-israel-from-its-territory--reports-1120788197.html

US Warns Iraq Against Allowing Iran to Attack Israel From Its Territory – Reports

The administration of US President Joe Biden has warned the Iraqi government against allowing Iran to stage a new attack on Israel from its territory, the Axios news portal reported on Tuesday.

"If you don't [prevent Iran from attacking Israel via Iraq], we won't be able to stop Israel from striking Iraq," a US official told the news portal, citing the Biden administration’s message to Iraq. Last week, media reported, citing two Israeli intelligence officials, that Iran was preparing a major retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraqi territory. On Saturday, the same portal reported, citing sources, that the United States had warned Iran that it would not be able to stop Israel from responding in the event of a strike from Tehran. On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) increased combat readiness in anticipation of Iran's possible response to the recent Israeli strike.

