Trump vs Harris: Who are the Big Money Players Supporting the Candidates and What’s Soros' Game?

As the federal election cycle races toward becoming the most expensive in US history, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are being backed by staggering sums. But how do the financial forces and interests stack up between the two?

Fifty megadonors have collectively poured over $2.5 billion into political committees and other organizations supporting Democrats and Republicans, according to The Washington Post. Individual megadonors have played "an outsized role" in the 2024 presidential race, Axios reports.Billionaires Bill Gates and Mike Bloomberg gave $50 million each to support Kamala Harris, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given almost $75 million to PACs supporting Trump. Businessman Timothy Mellon poured a whopping $125 million into the super PAC Make America Great Again. Nonetheless, Harris is leading Trump by over two-to-one in terms of fundraising and spending.Referring to the Biden and Clinton families' suspected influence peddling schemes, the analyst noted that "it's relatively cheap to send $20 million, $100 million, even $250 million towards a politician, if that politician can turn around and help a big company turn $2 trillion into $4 trillion."Kamala Harris has raised around $1 billion since July, when she was endorsed by George and Alex Soros, BlackRock co-founder Ralph Schlosstein, and Evercore founder Roger Altman. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also expressed his full support for Kamala in private, according to The New York Times. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has long played a substantial role in Democratic administrations, with the company's employees serving in the US government under both Barack Obama and Joe Biden.What Companies Support the Candidates?Alphabet Inc., Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Meta top the list of Kamala Harris' campaign donors, according to OpenSecrets. Silicon Valley tycoons have also flocked to support Harris: Facebook* co-founder Dustin Moskovitz gave $30 million to the Harris campaign while co-founder of Opsware Ben Horowitz donated $2.5 million.While Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Hollywood have thrown their weight behind Harris, US industries and defense contractors have largely supported Donald Trump, according to OpenSecrets and financial tech startup Quiver Quantitative. Trump is famous for huge military spending and benefits to domestic industrial giants. In 2018, he signed what at the time was seen as the largest military budget in US history, worth $700 billion. Still, Boeing reportedly provided Harris with a bigger chunk of donations.Is Soros Poised to Pull the Strings of a Potential Harris Administration?George and Alex Soros were quick to endorse Kamala Harris once the vice president announced her bid in July. Tesla CEO Elon Musk mockingly thanked the Soroses at the time "for not keeping everyone in suspense about who the next puppet would be."Soros appeared to have played in cahoots with corrupt politicians, donating tens of millions to their causes and getting much more in return, according to the analyst."The cost of getting on the right side of a government is probably $10 million to $100 million per government," Ortel pointed out. "So there are a lot of nefarious, I would argue, speculators. Soros is chief among them. And my review of some of the Open Society filings, which I have spent a fair amount of time in that field trying to understand which charities do good work and which don't, they're deeply suspicious."Remarkably, Soros' endorsement of Harris coincided with that of Hillary and Bill Clinton, whose foundation seems to be the largest unprosecuted fraud ever, according to the Wall Street analyst. It also turned out in July that Alex Soros is engaged with Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's longtime confidant.*Facebook is banned for extremism in Russia.

