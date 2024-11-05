https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/donald-trump-more-popular-than-least-qualified-presidential-candidate-kamala-harris-1120764103.html

Donald Trump 'More Popular' Than 'Least Qualified Presidential Candidate' Kamala Harris

Donald Trump 'More Popular' Than 'Least Qualified Presidential Candidate' Kamala Harris

Sputnik International

Though the presidential race in the US appears to be pretty close, Republican candidage Donald Trump is a “more popular candidate,” says retired US Air Force Lt.Col. Karen Kwiatkowski.

2024-11-05T12:00+0000

2024-11-05T12:00+0000

2024-11-05T12:00+0000

analysis

us

donald trump

kamala harris

karen kwiatkowski

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120164729_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_551dd0924cb69ae3bbacef6c3543800e.jpg

“He's certainly the more energetic candidate. He's the more dynamic candidate. And he gets a lot of news coverage, both good and bad,” Kwiatkowski remarks.Comparing Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, Kwiatkowski observes that the former appears more media-savvy. Meanwhile, Harris is “the least qualified presidential candidate that has ever made it this far in the race,” says Kwiatkowski, who also branded the Democrat as “the least qualified vice president” of the United States. Legacy of Biden's Administration Would Make a Harris Victory 'Miraculous'Kamala Harris winning the upcoming US presidential election would be a “miraculous” thing, says Kwiatkowski. She also described Trump surviving an attempt on his life by accidentally moving his head in the same fashion.While Trump’s rivals in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, respectively, were both career politicians who enjoyed strong support within the Democratic Party, Harris got zero primary votes from her fellow Democrats and performed “badly” both in her campaign and as vice president of the US, Kwiatkowski notes. Thus, Kwiatkowski points out, people who will vote against Harris are going to be voting “against the current administration and all of its policies and whatever is blamed on that administration.” “Certainly the economy in the United States, crime, immigration, war - the Ukraine war is not as popular as it once was. It's very unpopular, in fact,” Kwiatkowski says, adding that the war Israel wages in Gaza and Lebanon “is not popular either” and that Trump supposedly already advised Netanyahu to end it.Trump Unlikely to Stage Coup If Harris WinsAmericans have come a long way since the 2020 election, becoming both “angrier” and “wiser” than before, Kwiatkowski says.If Harris wins, Kwiatkowski suggests, the Republicans will be “enraged” and there may be “marches on Washington,” but these actions will be taken “in the context of understanding how the state, how DC, how the federal government will respond to them.” Thus, she suggests, “any type of coup” by the “America First side” or by Donald Trump and his supporters seems unlikely.Democrats More Likely to Resort to Voter Fraud as They Have Much More to LoseVoter fraud is something that takes place in “every presidential election,” as well as in “most other elections,” argues Kwiatkowski.As far as the current US presidential election is concerned, the Democrats may be more interested in resorting to such tactics as they stand more to lose if their candidate is defeated, Kwiatkowski suggests.Thus, with so much at stake, the Democrats today are akin to a “cornered bear,” Kwiatkowski remarks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/exposed-who-tried-to-kill-trump-1120746269.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/hollywood-for-harris-vs-the-trump-train-who-endorsed-who-in-2024-1120738994.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/trump-or-harris-who-do-russians-prefer-1120753941.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 us presidential election, donald trump, kamala harris