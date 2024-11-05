Donald Trump 'More Popular' Than 'Least Qualified Presidential Candidate' Kamala Harris
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas.
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Though the presidential race in the US appears to be pretty close, Republican candidage Donald Trump is a “more popular candidate,” says retired US Air Force Lt.Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, who is also a former analyst for the US Department of Defense.
“He's certainly the more energetic candidate. He's the more dynamic candidate. And he gets a lot of news coverage, both good and bad,” Kwiatkowski remarks.
Comparing Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, Kwiatkowski observes that the former appears more media-savvy.
“He's very out there in the media... You know, he makes news. So people are aware of him,” she explains. “And we have a lot of social media craziness around. And I see it more around the Trump side where they're either promoting Trump, laughing with Trump, laughing at Trump.”
Meanwhile, Harris is “the least qualified presidential candidate that has ever made it this far in the race,” says Kwiatkowski, who also branded the Democrat as “the least qualified vice president” of the United States.
“So having a very qualified guy running against a very unqualified person, that's unusual,” she muses. The fact that Harris made it this far is “very concerning,” Kwiatkowski warns, arguing that “something has changed” in the United States.
Legacy of Biden's Administration Would Make a Harris Victory 'Miraculous'
Kamala Harris winning the upcoming US presidential election would be a “miraculous” thing, says Kwiatkowski.
She also described Trump surviving an attempt on his life by accidentally moving his head in the same fashion.
While Trump’s rivals in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, respectively, were both career politicians who enjoyed strong support within the Democratic Party, Harris got zero primary votes from her fellow Democrats and performed “badly” both in her campaign and as vice president of the US, Kwiatkowski notes.
“I don't know how Biden is to work for, but as vice president, she's not done anything that she can really crow about,” Kwiatkowski observes. “And she has refused to separate her policies from the current administration, which is what people tend always.”
Thus, Kwiatkowski points out, people who will vote against Harris are going to be voting “against the current administration and all of its policies and whatever is blamed on that administration.”
“Certainly the economy in the United States, crime, immigration, war - the Ukraine war is not as popular as it once was. It's very unpopular, in fact,” Kwiatkowski says, adding that the war Israel wages in Gaza and Lebanon “is not popular either” and that Trump supposedly already advised Netanyahu to end it.
Trump Unlikely to Stage Coup If Harris Wins
Americans have come a long way since the 2020 election, becoming both “angrier” and “wiser” than before, Kwiatkowski says.
“My prediction is that we will not have this giant breakdown in society no matter who wins. We will not have this new civil war if Trump wins or if Kamala Harris is named the winner,” she postulates.
If Harris wins, Kwiatkowski suggests, the Republicans will be “enraged” and there may be “marches on Washington,” but these actions will be taken “in the context of understanding how the state, how DC, how the federal government will respond to them.”
“They will not be happy, carefree, let's wander on into the Capitol building to watch the proceedings. That will not be like that. In some ways, it could be more dangerous, but in many ways it will be really geared to real change,” Kwiatkowski claims. “Whether that is the kind of change that civil disobedience brings about, very likely some of that will occur, or real change that happens as congressmen and senators suddenly realize that their constituents are extremely angry and they want something to happen.”
Thus, she suggests, “any type of coup” by the “America First side” or by Donald Trump and his supporters seems unlikely.
Democrats More Likely to Resort to Voter Fraud as They Have Much More to Lose
Voter fraud is something that takes place in “every presidential election,” as well as in “most other elections,” argues Kwiatkowski.
As far as the current US presidential election is concerned, the Democrats may be more interested in resorting to such tactics as they stand more to lose if their candidate is defeated, Kwiatkowski suggests.
“If they lose this, they have to move out. They have to move out of the White House. They have to move out of the vice president's house,” she points out.
Thus, with so much at stake, the Democrats today are akin to a “cornered bear,” Kwiatkowski remarks.
“I think they have more to lose in terms of actual democratic philosophies of their party, their left liberalism. They have a lot to lose and they're going to fight to keep it. So I see if any violence and fraud happens, both parties could be guilty, but the motivation to do it is almost entirely in the Democratic Party,” she concludes.
