International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/israeli-air-force-strikes-historical-quarter-in-lebanons-baalbek--governor-1120799827.html
Israeli Air Force Strikes Historical Quarter in Lebanon’s Baalbek – Governor
Israeli Air Force Strikes Historical Quarter in Lebanon’s Baalbek – Governor
Sputnik International
BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The Israeli air force on Wednesday carried out strikes on a historical quarter near the ancient Roman temples in the Lebanese city of... 06.11.2024, Sputnik International
2024-11-06T19:13+0000
2024-11-06T20:40+0000
world
middle east
israel
lebanon
baalbek
israel-lebanon war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103963/16/1039631655_0:219:4288:2631_1920x0_80_0_0_9333dea30b9a66258b17f7376116f1a2.jpg
Twenty strikes hit the governorate, killing 30 people and injuring 35, Khodr has said. "The historic quarter of Manshiya near the temple complex of Baalbek has been targeted by the Israeli air force," the official said. According to Khodr, one of the missiles struck a parking area near the ancient complex. He stressed that Wednesday's strikes were the closest to the Roman temples. Baalbek, formerly known as Heliopolis, was an important holy city in the Roman Empire. The city is known worldwide for the temples of Jupiter and Bacchus, which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as several unique megaliths.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/idf-says-eliminated-commander-of-hezbollah-rockets-array-1120760041.html
israel
lebanon
baalbek
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103963/16/1039631655_246:0:4043:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_7937c2d96a498381bbe71704ab53ec2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, lebanon, baalbek, israel-lebanon war
middle east, israel, lebanon, baalbek, israel-lebanon war

Israeli Air Force Strikes Historical Quarter in Lebanon’s Baalbek – Governor

19:13 GMT 06.11.2024 (Updated: 20:40 GMT 06.11.2024)
© Flickr / Caroline GranycomeTemple of Bacchus, Baalbek, Lebanon
Temple of Bacchus, Baalbek, Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2024
© Flickr / Caroline Granycome
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The Israeli air force on Wednesday carried out strikes on a historical quarter near the ancient Roman temples in the Lebanese city of Baalbek, Governor of the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate Bashir Khodr told Sputnik.
Twenty strikes hit the governorate, killing 30 people and injuring 35, Khodr has said.
"The historic quarter of Manshiya near the temple complex of Baalbek has been targeted by the Israeli air force," the official said.
Historical entrance building at the temple complex of Baalbek - Sputnik International
1/2
Consequences of the Israeli strikes of Baalbek - Sputnik International
2/2
1/2
2/2
According to Khodr, one of the missiles struck a parking area near the ancient complex.
He stressed that Wednesday's strikes were the closest to the Roman temples.
An Israeli F-16 pilot pose for a photo during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2024
World
IDF Says Eliminated Commander of Hezbollah Rockets Array
3 November, 05:56 GMT
Baalbek, formerly known as Heliopolis, was an important holy city in the Roman Empire. The city is known worldwide for the temples of Jupiter and Bacchus, which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as several unique megaliths.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала