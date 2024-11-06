https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/israeli-air-force-strikes-historical-quarter-in-lebanons-baalbek--governor-1120799827.html
Israeli Air Force Strikes Historical Quarter in Lebanon’s Baalbek – Governor
Israeli Air Force Strikes Historical Quarter in Lebanon’s Baalbek – Governor
BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The Israeli air force on Wednesday carried out strikes on a historical quarter near the ancient Roman temples in the Lebanese city of...
Twenty strikes hit the governorate, killing 30 people and injuring 35, Khodr has said. "The historic quarter of Manshiya near the temple complex of Baalbek has been targeted by the Israeli air force," the official said. According to Khodr, one of the missiles struck a parking area near the ancient complex. He stressed that Wednesday's strikes were the closest to the Roman temples. Baalbek, formerly known as Heliopolis, was an important holy city in the Roman Empire. The city is known worldwide for the temples of Jupiter and Bacchus, which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as several unique megaliths.
19:13 GMT 06.11.2024 (Updated: 20:40 GMT 06.11.2024)
BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The Israeli air force on Wednesday carried out strikes on a historical quarter near the ancient Roman temples in the Lebanese city of Baalbek, Governor of the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate Bashir Khodr told Sputnik.
Twenty strikes hit the governorate, killing 30 people and injuring 35, Khodr has said.
"The historic quarter of Manshiya near the temple complex of Baalbek
has been targeted by the Israeli air force," the official said.
According to Khodr, one of the missiles
struck a parking area near the ancient complex.
He stressed that Wednesday's strikes were the closest to the Roman temples.
Baalbek, formerly known as Heliopolis, was an important holy city in the Roman Empire. The city is known worldwide for the temples of Jupiter and Bacchus, which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List
, as well as several unique megaliths.