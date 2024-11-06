https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/russian-army-liberates-two-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1120795169.html

Russian Army Liberates Two Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Maksimovka and Antonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Maksimovka and Antonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 645 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Russia’s Zapad group of forces has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the Tsentr group of forces has repulsed six counterattacks, eliminating up to 510 Ukrainian troops.

