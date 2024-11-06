International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/russian-army-liberates-two-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1120795169.html
Russian Army Liberates Two Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Army Liberates Two Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Maksimovka and Antonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2024-11-06T09:35+0000
2024-11-06T09:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_0:180:3005:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba351ce5b06ecf3b85c0575c5eba992.jpg
Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Maksimovka and Antonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 645 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Russia’s Zapad group of forces has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the Tsentr group of forces has repulsed six counterattacks, eliminating up to 510 Ukrainian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/russia-forces-carrying-out-cascade-offensive-strategy-on-battlefield---experts-1120737637.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a677c91e6c94b1a42350db535552a4d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, ukraine russia hostilities, russian offensive, russia advances
russia special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, ukraine russia hostilities, russian offensive, russia advances

Russian Army Liberates Two Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic

09:35 GMT 06.11.2024 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 06.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar
Russian servicemen fire a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Maksimovka and Antonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 645 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russian Armed Forces in the special op zone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2024
Analysis
Russia Forces Carrying Out 'Cascade' Offensive Strategy on Battlefield - Experts
31 October, 18:54 GMT
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 645 servicepeople, an infantry fighting vehicle, and six vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Zapad group of forces has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the Tsentr group of forces has repulsed six counterattacks, eliminating up to 510 Ukrainian troops.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала