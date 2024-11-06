https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/russian-army-liberates-two-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1120795169.html
Russian Army Liberates Two Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Maksimovka and Antonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Maksimovka and Antonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 645 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Russia’s Zapad group of forces has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the Tsentr group of forces has repulsed six counterattacks, eliminating up to 510 Ukrainian troops.
09:35 GMT 06.11.2024 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 06.11.2024)
Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 645 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 645 servicepeople, an infantry fighting vehicle, and six vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Zapad group of forces has repelled two counterattacks
and eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the Tsentr group of forces has repulsed six counterattacks, eliminating up to 510 Ukrainian troops.