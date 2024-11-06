https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/trumps-underdog-status-defined-2024-race-but-biden-can-do-a-lot-of-damage-from-now-until-jan-20-1120791073.html

Trump's Underdog Status Defined 2024 Race, But Biden ‘Can Do a Lot of Damage’ From Now Until Jan. 20

With results pouring in from Tuesday’s long-awaited presidential election, the race between two candidates seeking to take America in two very different directions remains tight. Sputnik asked veteran observers of American politics Joe Siracusa and Michael Shannon what will be decided in the coming hours, and how we got here.

“A lot of the factors favor former president Donald Trump right now rather than Kamala Harris: particularly, Americans trust the Republicans on the economy, they trust them on the border, they trust them on inflation - that kind of thing. And keep in mind that Kamala Harris has been running her election bid for 16 weeks. Donald Trump, in a sense, has been running for president for the past nine years. So, you know, he is well known to the American people,” Dr. Siracusa, dean of Global Futures at the faculty of humanities at Curtin University, told Sputnik.Then there’s the factor of the attacks Trump has faced from Democrats, both during his first term and over the past four years since 2020.But whoever comes out on top Tuesday, Dr. Siracusa emphasized that between now and January 20, 2025, when the next president is sworn in and steps into the Oval Office, a lot of damage can be done, both inside the US and internationally, by its current occupant, whose obvious loss of cognitive abilities was ignored by the media for much of the past year before the sudden ‘realization’ this summer after his debate with Trump.“There are a lot of things at stake here, a lot of reputations. And a lot of people in Washington don't want to see Donald Trump come in because he looks like he's going to change the rules of the game and they don't want to change the rules of the game. I mean, a lot of these intelligence agencies, the foreign policy elite and the political elite, they're just doing their own thing and the American people follow suit,” Siracusa said.White House Not EnoughIf Trump does manage to come out on top in the race for the presidency, there are “two other factors at play” which require attention: his need for political “coattails” in the House and Senate, says political commentator and Newsmax columnist Michael Shannon.“We have a very small majority in the House now, and we're led by a very ‘small’ speaker. So we need to get a larger majority in the House and we need to get rid of that pipsqueak, Mike Johnson, who's currently the speaker, and get someone in there who will be an ally and fight with Trump,” Shannon told Sputnik, referencing the year-long running battles between Johnson and hardcore MAGA Republicans over an array of foreign and domestic policy issues, from spending on foreign wars to an implicit deal with Democrats in September to keep the government funded.Pointing to the latest reports of voting “irregularities” and “glitches” related to voting machines and mail-in ballots in key swing states, Shannon highlighted the issue as a problem that continue to plague America’s elections “until someone goes to jail” for manipulations and the country returns to Election Day voting.“This has to stop. We have to go back to same day voting. The only absentee ballots are for the military and for government employees who are deployed overseas. Otherwise, you need to get down to the polls on Election Day and vote. Preferably with a paper ballot. Everything is counted by about 9:30 or 10 pm like we did for decades here in the United States,” he said.With that said, Trump has gotten a lot of momentum in the 2024 race, in part thanks to his razor-close brush with death at a rally in Pennsylvania in July, Shannon believes.Trump “has struck a nerve” with swing voters this election cycle, and has a strong chance to flip major swing states, the observer believes.“But again, he needs to have enough momentum to pull other down ballot Republican candidates with him. If he wins, but doesn’t have a Republican House and a Republican Senate, he’s going to be hamstrung again,” Shannon summed up.

