Trump Assassination Attempt: Could It Swing Votes in Key States?

The assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump might boost his favorability among voters but is unlikely to significantly impact the presidential campaign, except in a few swing states.

On Saturday afternoon, shots were fired during Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The gunman killed a member of the audience and critically injured two others in the crowd before the Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI is treating the incident as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism. The suspected gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Trump has joined the short list of US presidents who survived an assassination attempt against them. It includes Theodore Roosevelt, who was shot in 1912 while campaigning, and Ronald Reagan, who was shot in 1981. Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy are among those who were assassinated. Robert Weissberg, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, argued that the attempt on the former president would not change much, besides leading to "an outpouring of rhetoric." (Dis)Unity US President Joe Biden has responded to the Pennsylvania shooting saying that "there’s no place for this kind of violence in America" and that the country should come together to condemn it. Republican Senator J.D. Vance blamed Biden for inciting the attempt on Trump with his campaign rhetoric. "Many people may view the shooting as a wake-up call and take a step back from inflammatory rhetoric out of fear of escalating violence. However, the shooting could also intensify partisan hostility. Already, partisans are seeking to blame each for alleged rhetorical excesses that are portrayed as causes of actual violence. My guess is that this incident will exacerbate rather than reduce polarization," Preston said. The expert also suggested that the United States could face similar problems as Northern Ireland during The Troubles in the late 1960s-1998, when the country was riven by a sectarian conflict between Catholic and Protestant paramilitary groups. "That’s obviously not guaranteed but events seem to be pointing in that direction," Preston suggested.

