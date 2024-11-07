https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/russia-ready-to-consider-constructive-eu-proposals-on-ukrainian-crisis-settlement--lavrov-1120806412.html

Russia Ready to Consider Constructive EU Proposals on Ukrainian Crisis Settlement – Lavrov

If the West has specific ideas on Ukraine, Russia will be ready to listen to them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"If there are specific, sound ideas, we will be ready to listen to them. So far, from Brussels and other capitals of a united Europe, we hear only ... about the lack of alternatives to the very same 'Zelenskyy formula,' which is an invitation to a dead end," Lavrov said at a briefing in Astana. The top diplomat also stated that Russia welcomed Kazakhstan’s participation in creating the coalition aimed at bringing the Ukrainian crisis to an end. Lavrov arrived in Kazakhstan on Wednesday evening to hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Murat Nurtleu. The working visit is focused on preparing the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan in late November, as well as discussing a number of bilateral and multilateral issues.

