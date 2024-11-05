https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/russia-will-adequately-respond-to-aggression-of-nato-member-states---lavrov-1120780401.html

Russia Will Adequately Respond to Aggression of NATO, Member States - Lavrov

NATO should not be mistaken, as Russia will adequately respond to the aggression of the alliance or its member states, using all means to ensure security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

NATO should not be mistaken, as Russia will adequately respond to the aggression of the alliance or its member states, using all means to ensure security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.If Western long-range weapons are used by Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory, then "this will mean that not only Ukraine, but also NATO countries are fighting Russia openly; (they are) no longer embarrassed to hide facts about 'mercenaries,' 'volunteers,' 'instructors' and other guys 'under a false flag'", the minister added.Lavrov explained that the US ruling elite, driven by russophobic consensus, considers Ukraine a crucial part of the hybrid warfare against Russia. Nevertheless, Russia is ready for equal dialogue with the US as soon as the latter shows its readiness for honest negotiations. Russia and the US are both nuclear powers, which implies a special responsibility that mandates diplomatic contacts. Despite the deep diplomatic crisis, Washington is not ready to severe ties with Russia - and if this mindset endures, a new ambassador to Moscow will be appointed in due time.On Ukrainian Attempts to Coerce UN Secretary GeneralKiev is putting pressure on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take Ukraine's side in the conflict with Russia, by adding him to the Ukrainian neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker), Lavrov added.Such a step is a direct violation of the UN Charter, namely paragraph 2 of Article 100 of the document, "which prohibits any member state from attempting to influence the secretary general or other UN representatives", the minister added.On Black Sea ShippingRussia is studying proposals from Turkiye and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on shipping in the Black Sea, but there is no evidence that Russia's interests will be taken into account, Lavrov stressed.Russia Will Use BRICS Capacities to Mediate Mideast CrisisMoscow intends to continue working to solve the Palestinian problem and will use the potential of the BRICS, the Russian foreign policy chief stated.From the first days of this crisis, which began in October 2023, the BRICS countries have stood in solidarity in defense of the rights of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, agreeing on November 21, 2023 at an emergency summit of the association, a call for an early ceasefire and humanitarian assistance to the victims, Lavrov recalled.The resolution of the crisis around the Gaza Strip will help improve the situation in the Middle East, Lavrov told Sputnik.US efforts to negotiate an agreement between Israel and Hamas regarding a ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners have reached a dead end, and the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, the minister said, adding that the fire of a regional conflict is flaring up and advancing to Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.On BRICS Possible Development TrackRussia continues to coordinate the work on the list of BRICS partner states and plans to publish its results by year-end, Lavrov added.The summit in Kazan has become one of the landmark international events not only this year but also recently, Lavrov added."Its successful holding has clearly highlighted the senselessness of attempts to isolate Russia internationally, undertaken by our foreign policy opponents as one of the elements of pressure on our country," Lavrov said.On Situation Around TransinistriaThe 1992 agreements on the principles of a peaceful settlement in Moldova allow for an increase in the number of Russian military personnel on the left bank of the Dnestr, but this is not necessary, Lavrov stated.Russia sees the main task at the current stage in maintaining peace and tranquility on the Dniester as the main prerequisite for resolving the Transnistrian problem by political and diplomatic means, the minister said, adding that this mission is carried out by the Joint Peacekeeping Forces with the participation of the Russian contingent.Commenting on the situation in Transnistria, the minister expressed the hope that Chisinau has enough common sense to avoid steps that could lead to the escalation of the situation.The pause in the work of the negotiating mechanism has lasted since October 2019, Lavrov said, adding that the main reason is the diametrically opposed positions of Chisinau and Tiraspol on almost all key aspects of the settlement.

