Russian Forces Hit Airfields, Energy Facilities, and Oil Refinery Supporting Ukrainian Military
10:20 GMT 04.11.2024 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 04.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Russian forces have likewise targeted production facilities and storage sites for unmanned boats over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
“Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation targeted the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities, and an oil refinery used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, production facilities and storage sites for unmanned boats, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 132 areas,” the statement reads.
Additionally, air defense systems shot down four HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system missiles produced by the US, a French-made Hammer-guided bomb, and 42 aircraft-type drones.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,258 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 air defense missile systems, 19,038 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,484 combat vehicles of multiple-launch rocket systems, 17,295 field artillery and mortars, and 27,972 units of special military automotive equipment have been destroyed.
Other Developments
Tsentr Battlegroup
Repelled 10 counterattacks by Ukrainian forces
Ukrainian forces lost over 420 military personnel
Destroyed an M113 armored personnel carrier, US-made HMMWV, Kozak armored vehicle
Hit personnel and equipment of the 32nd and 110th Mechanized Brigades, 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 35th Marine Brigade, and several territorial defense and national guard brigades
Engaged enemy forces in areas including Dimitrov, Baranovka, Kleban-Byk, Dyleyevka, Novoselidovka, Dzerzhinsk, and others in the Donetsk People's Republic
Destroyed three pickup trucks, 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, 152-mm D-20 gun, 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun
Sever Battlegroup
Ukrainian forces lost over 25 military personnel
Targeted 71st Airmobile Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade, 113th Territorial Defense Brigade, and the 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Service
Engaged in areas including Volchansk, Liptsy, Udy, and Odnorobovka in the Kharkov region
Destroyed three vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers
Yug Battlegroup
Continued to advance into Ukrainian defensive positions
Ukrainian forces lost over 490 military personnel
Destroyed a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle, two other vehicles, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer
Targeted formations of 30th, 33rd, 54th, 67th Mechanized Brigades, 46th Airmobile Brigade, and others in areas like Konstantinovka, Predtechino, and Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic
Repelled counterattack by the 33rd Mechanized Brigade
Destroyed two 105-mm L-119 guns, two ammunition depots, and six electronic warfare stations
Zapad Battlegroup
Ukrainian forces lost up to 440 military personnel
Destroyed a tank and US-made M198 howitzer
Improved front-line positions and targeted 43rd, 60th, 630th, 92nd Mechanized Brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade, and other units in areas like Borovskaya Andreyevka and Terna in Donetsk People's Republic
Repelled four counterattacks by assault groups of the 3rd Tank Brigade and 60th Mechanized Brigade
Destroyed two vehicles, 155-mm M198 howitzer, 105-mm M119 gun, 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and British-made L-119 guns
Eliminated three ammunition depots and Enclave-N electronic warfare station
Vostok Battlegroup
Ukrainian forces lost up to 110 military personnel
Destroyed French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzers
Improved front-line positions and targeted 37th Marine Brigade and 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in areas like Uspenovka and Velikaya Novoselka in Donetsk People's Republic
Repelled three counterattacks by the 23rd Mechanized Brigade and 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade
Destroyed two armored vehicles and four vehicles
Dnepr Battlegroup
Ukrainian forces lost up to 65 personnel
Destroyed two ammunition depots
Targeted 110th Mechanized Brigade, 124th, 126th, and 129th Territorial Defense Brigades in areas including Nikopol and Kherson region locations
Destroyed two vehicles