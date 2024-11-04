https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/russian-forces-hit-airfields-energy-facilities-and-oil-refinery-supporting-ukrainian-military-1120768424.html

Russian Forces Hit Airfields, Energy Facilities, and Oil Refinery Supporting Ukrainian Military

Russian forces have likewise targeted production facilities and storage sites for unmanned boats over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation targeted the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities, and an oil refinery used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, production facilities and storage sites for unmanned boats, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 132 areas," the statement reads.Additionally, air defense systems shot down four HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system missiles produced by the US, a French-made Hammer-guided bomb, and 42 aircraft-type drones.Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,258 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 air defense missile systems, 19,038 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,484 combat vehicles of multiple-launch rocket systems, 17,295 field artillery and mortars, and 27,972 units of special military automotive equipment have been destroyed.

