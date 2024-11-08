https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/almost-two-thirds-of-germans-support-snap-elections-as-soon-as-possible---poll-1120825149.html

Almost Two-Thirds of Germans Support Snap Elections As Soon As Possible - Poll

About two-thirds of German nationals want early elections to take place as soon as possible, given the collapse of the ruling coalition, a Deutschlandtrend poll carried out by the Infratest dimap for the ARD media group found on Friday.

According to the survey, 65% of respondents are in favor of expediting the vote of confidence in the current government, which will unlock early elections in January 2025, while 33% support Chancellor Olaf Scholz's plan to request the vote only in early 2025. The plurality of respondents, 40%, blamed the collapse of the traffic-light coalition on the Free Democratic Party (FDP), while 26% of Germans blame The Greens and 19% blame Scholz's Social Democrats. On Wednesday, Scholz said that he had asked President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to fire Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner. On Thursday, Steinmeier dismissed Lindner and two other Free Democrat ministers. The ruling coalition had long-standing disagreements over the new 2025 budget, specifically the amount of the Ukraine aid. German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck from The Greens said Lindner refused to agree on more aid for Ukraine in a draft budget, while the ex-minister accused Scholz of deliberately splitting the ruling coalition.

