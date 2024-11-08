International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/bank-of-russias-key-rate-policy-working-annual-inflation-slowing-down---deputy-pm-1120818429.html
Bank of Russia's Key Rate Policy Working, Annual Inflation Slowing Down - Deputy PM
Bank of Russia's Key Rate Policy Working, Annual Inflation Slowing Down - Deputy PM
Sputnik International
The policy of increasing the key rate pursued by the Bank of Russia is already working, as the annual inflation is slowing down, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, adding that it amounted to 8% on November 1.
2024-11-08T10:13+0000
2024-11-08T10:13+0000
economy
russia
alexander novak
bank of russia
central bank
key rate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080861309_0:0:2603:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_ecfe8307d3e2d97274e1b5ea21d6793c.jpg
"It is clear that the Central Bank is raising it [the key rate] and pursuing a tough monetary policy, as we see, in order to bring down the inflationary process, inflationary expectations. In my opinion, in principle, it is already working," Novak said at the Russian Economic Forum. Peak inflation, which was somewhere around 9.2% year-on-year in July, is now gradually decreasing, the official said, adding that it was 8% as of November 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/bank-of-russia-to-use-banks-reports-to-determine-dollar-exchange-rate-1118928496.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080861309_155:0:2470:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_bbf5c3d2fbf9af3317cfa49b7b0d4611.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
bank of russia's key rate, russian deputy prime minister alexander novak, annual inflation
bank of russia's key rate, russian deputy prime minister alexander novak, annual inflation

Bank of Russia's Key Rate Policy Working, Annual Inflation Slowing Down - Deputy PM

10:13 GMT 08.11.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky / Go to the mediabankCentral Bank of Russia.
Central Bank of Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
CHELYABINSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The policy of increasing the key rate pursued by the Bank of Russia is already working, as the annual inflation is slowing down, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, adding that it amounted to 8% on November 1.
"It is clear that the Central Bank is raising it [the key rate] and pursuing a tough monetary policy, as we see, in order to bring down the inflationary process, inflationary expectations. In my opinion, in principle, it is already working," Novak said at the Russian Economic Forum.
Central Bank of Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2024
Economy
Bank of Russia to Use Banks’ Reports to Determine Dollar Exchange Rate
12 June, 16:10 GMT
Peak inflation, which was somewhere around 9.2% year-on-year in July, is now gradually decreasing, the official said, adding that it was 8% as of November 1.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала