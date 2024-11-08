https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/houthis-blast-another-us-drone-out-of-the-sky-fire-hypersonic-missile-at-israel-1120818095.html

Houthis Blast Another US Drone Out of the Sky, Fire Hypersonic Missile at Israel

The Yemeni militia began a campaign of drone and missile attacks against Israel in October 2023 in solidarity with Gaza, gradually escalating their operations to include a partial blockade of the Red and Arabian Seas, and strikes using increasingly sophisticated weapons.

Houthi fighters have reportedly shot down another MQ-9 Reaper drone, this one over al-Jawf province in Yemen’s north, with footage posted to social media early Friday morning showing flaming wreckage falling out of the sky and starting a large fire on the ground in the dead of night as onlookers inspect the unmanned aerial vehicle's remains.The US military acknowledged to the Associated Press that it had seen the footage, and said it was investigating the incident, without offering any further details.The militia has a surprisingly large array of air defense systems at their disposal, including upgrades to Soviet-era Kub, Dvina, Neva/Pechora and Strela-1 SAMs, and allegedly, derivatives of Iranian-designed systems.Missile AttackThe source did not elaborate on the missile’s characteristics or its target, but the Negev is known to be the home to some of Israel’s most important airbases, including Nevatim, which hosts the country’s fleet of F-35I jets, and Hatzerim, home to F-15I series aircraft. The United States military is also known to host a top-secret radar facility atop Mount Har Qeren in the Negev known as Site 512.The Houthis unveiled what they said was a two-stage, solid-fuel hypersonic missile with a range of 2,150 km known as the Palestine-2 in September, saying the weapon can reach speeds up to Mach 16, and features stealth technology. Multiple Houthi missiles and drones have pierced Israel’s powerful air defenses since the militia began its campaign against Tel Aviv last year. US, British and Israeli air and naval forces regularly deployed to try to "degrade" the militia's capabilities have so far failed to do so, with the US alone spending over $2.5 billion on operations against the group since January.

