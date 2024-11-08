https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/houthis-blast-another-us-drone-out-of-the-sky-fire-hypersonic-missile-at-israel-1120818095.html
Houthis Blast Another US Drone Out of the Sky, Fire Hypersonic Missile at Israel
Houthis Blast Another US Drone Out of the Sky, Fire Hypersonic Missile at Israel
Sputnik International
The Yemeni militia began a campaign of drone and missile attacks against Israel in October 2023 in solidarity with Gaza, gradually escalating their operations to include a partial blockade of the Red and Arabian Seas, and strikes using increasingly sophisticated weapons.
2024-11-08T10:46+0000
2024-11-08T10:46+0000
2024-11-08T10:46+0000
military
middle east
israel
negev
yemen
houthi
houthis
f-35i
mq-9 reaper
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/08/1120817936_0:36:884:533_1920x0_80_0_0_bad05eac8cdaacd4e2fa5a798991b12b.png
Houthi fighters have reportedly shot down another MQ-9 Reaper drone, this one over al-Jawf province in Yemen’s north, with footage posted to social media early Friday morning showing flaming wreckage falling out of the sky and starting a large fire on the ground in the dead of night as onlookers inspect the unmanned aerial vehicle's remains.The US military acknowledged to the Associated Press that it had seen the footage, and said it was investigating the incident, without offering any further details.The militia has a surprisingly large array of air defense systems at their disposal, including upgrades to Soviet-era Kub, Dvina, Neva/Pechora and Strela-1 SAMs, and allegedly, derivatives of Iranian-designed systems.Missile AttackThe source did not elaborate on the missile’s characteristics or its target, but the Negev is known to be the home to some of Israel’s most important airbases, including Nevatim, which hosts the country’s fleet of F-35I jets, and Hatzerim, home to F-15I series aircraft. The United States military is also known to host a top-secret radar facility atop Mount Har Qeren in the Negev known as Site 512.The Houthis unveiled what they said was a two-stage, solid-fuel hypersonic missile with a range of 2,150 km known as the Palestine-2 in September, saying the weapon can reach speeds up to Mach 16, and features stealth technology. Multiple Houthi missiles and drones have pierced Israel’s powerful air defenses since the militia began its campaign against Tel Aviv last year. US, British and Israeli air and naval forces regularly deployed to try to "degrade" the militia's capabilities have so far failed to do so, with the US alone spending over $2.5 billion on operations against the group since January.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/why-houthis-dont-fear-the-reaper-everything-we-know-about-militias-air-defenses-1118720010.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/houthis-urge-trump-to-make-american-economy-great-again-by-ending-gaza-war-1120812236.html
israel
negev
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/08/1120817936_63:0:823:570_1920x0_80_0_0_8ceb475e27c3fd989ebd8870eb6e2327.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
can houthis be stopped, where do houthis get their weapons, how many reapers have houthis shot down, how many mq-9 drones have houthis destroyed
can houthis be stopped, where do houthis get their weapons, how many reapers have houthis shot down, how many mq-9 drones have houthis destroyed
Houthis Blast Another US Drone Out of the Sky, Fire Hypersonic Missile at Israel
The Yemeni militia began a campaign of drone and missile attacks against Israel in October 2023 in solidarity with Gaza, gradually escalating their operations to include a partial blockade of the Red and Arabian Seas, and strikes using increasingly sophisticated weapons.
Houthi fighters have reportedly shot down another MQ-9 Reaper drone, this one over al-Jawf province in Yemen’s north, with footage posted to social media early Friday morning showing flaming wreckage falling out of the sky and starting a large fire on the ground in the dead of night as onlookers inspect the unmanned aerial vehicle's remains.
The US military acknowledged to the Associated Press that it had seen the footage, and said it was investigating the incident, without offering any further details.
The Houthis have now shot down as many as ten of the $32 mln apiece US reconnaissance and strike drones since November 2023, or thirteen if counting US losses going back to 2017.
The militia has a surprisingly large array
of air defense systems at their disposal, including upgrades to Soviet-era Kub, Dvina, Neva/Pechora and Strela-1 SAMs, and allegedly, derivatives of Iranian-designed systems.
Separately Friday, a source told Sputnik that the Houthis had launched a “hypersonic ballistic missile from Yemen at a vital target in the Negev Desert in southern Israel.”
The source did not elaborate on the missile’s characteristics or its target, but the Negev is known to be the home to some of Israel’s most important airbases, including Nevatim, which hosts the country’s fleet of F-35I jets, and Hatzerim, home to F-15I series aircraft. The United States military is also known to host a top-secret radar facility atop Mount Har Qeren in the Negev known as Site 512.
The Houthis unveiled what they said was a two-stage, solid-fuel hypersonic missile with a range of 2,150 km known as the Palestine-2 in September, saying the weapon can reach speeds up to Mach 16, and features stealth technology. Multiple Houthi missiles and drones have pierced Israel’s powerful air defenses since the militia began its campaign against Tel Aviv last year. US, British and Israeli air and naval forces regularly deployed to try to "degrade" the militia's capabilities have so far failed to do so, with the US alone spending over $2.5 billion on operations against the group since January.