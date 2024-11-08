https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/israeli-president-urges-netherlands-to-take-action-against-antisemitism---foreign-ministry-1120823051.html
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has spoken with Dutch King Willem-Alexander and demanded that Dutch authorities take decisive action against violence and antisemitism, and provide assistance in the immediate evacuation of Israeli nationals harassed during a recent football match, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"The President noted that last night's events echoed dark and grim times for the Jewish people and must be unequivocally condemned. He urged that every possible measure be taken on the streets of Amsterdam to halt this terrible wave of antisemitic hatred. The President emphasized this expectation and demanded that the Dutch authorities would do everything possible to ensure the safety of Jews and Israelis in the country," the statement read. The Dutch king, in turn, strongly condemned the attack on Israeli football fans and promised that the Dutch government would do everything possible to ensure the safety of Israelis and facilitate their safe return to Israel, according to the statement. On Thursday night, a series of attacks against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans occurred in Amsterdam, following the Europa League game against the local team Ajax. Media reported, citing the Israeli Foreign Ministry, that at least 10 Israelis were injured. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof described the anti-Semitic nature of the attacks as unacceptable. Geert Wilders, the leader of the right-wing Freedom Party, called for the arrest and deportation of those responsible for the attacks.
HAIFA (Sputnik) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog has spoken with Dutch King Willem-Alexander and demanded that Dutch authorities take decisive action against violence and antisemitism, and provide assistance in the immediate evacuation of Israeli nationals harassed during a recent football match, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"The President noted that last night's events echoed dark and grim times for the Jewish people and must be unequivocally condemned. He urged that every possible measure be taken on the streets of Amsterdam to halt this terrible wave of antisemitic hatred. The President emphasized this expectation and demanded that the Dutch authorities would do everything possible to ensure the safety of Jews and Israelis in the country," the statement read.
The Dutch king, in turn, strongly condemned the attack on Israeli football fans
and promised that the Dutch government would do everything possible to ensure the safety of Israelis and facilitate their safe return to Israel, according to the statement.
"We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again," the king was quoted as saying.
On Thursday night, a series of attacks against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans occurred in Amsterdam, following the Europa League game against the local team Ajax. Media reported, citing the Israeli Foreign Ministry, that at least 10 Israelis were injured
.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof described the anti-Semitic nature of the attacks as unacceptable. Geert Wilders, the leader of the right-wing Freedom Party, called for the arrest and deportation of those responsible for the attacks.