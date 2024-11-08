https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/poland-has-no-more-weapons-to-transfer-to-ukraine---defense-minister-1120815695.html
Poland Has No More Weapons to Transfer to Ukraine - Defense Minister
Warsaw has no more weapons or military equipment that can be transferred to Ukraine, Polish National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.
"We have transferred a lot of equipment - as much as was possible. For me, the limit in the process of transferring weapons is always the security of the Polish state," Kosiniak-Kamysz said. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Polish authorities for their refusal to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. According to the president, he had previously discussed the possibility of introducing a NATO mission to bolster the Polish Air Force with former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The Polish leadership has said Warsaw provided Ukraine with more military aid in relation to its GDP than any other country. Speaking about the MiG-29 fighter jets, Kosiniak-Kamysz said Warsaw could only transfer the remaining aircraft to Ukraine after the Polish Air Force was reinforced with new aircraft, for example, F-35 jets ordered from the United States. According to the minister, these aircraft will not arrive in Poland before 2026. Russia believes arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. He said the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
"We have transferred a lot of equipment - as much as was possible. For me, the limit in the process of transferring weapons is always the security of the Polish state," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Polish authorities for their refusal to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. According to the president, he had previously discussed the possibility of introducing a NATO mission to bolster the Polish Air Force with former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
The Polish leadership has said Warsaw provided Ukraine with more military aid in relation to its GDP than any other country. Speaking about the MiG-29 fighter jets, Kosiniak-Kamysz said Warsaw could only transfer the remaining aircraft to Ukraine after the Polish Air Force was reinforced with new aircraft, for example, F-35 jets ordered from the United States. According to the minister, these aircraft will not arrive in Poland before 2026.
Russia believes arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine
will be a legitimate target for Russia. He said the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.