Russia Remains Ready for Contacts With Trump, But No Details Yet - Kremlin
Russia remains ready for contacts with US President-elect Donald Trump, but there are currently no details on this issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, during a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on winning the US presidential election, adding that Russia has nothing against resuming contacts with both US Trump and the heads of other Western countries. Later, Trump told NBC News that he had not yet spoken with Putin, but believes that they will. There are no details of any planned conversation as of yet, Peskov clarified. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.There are no specific plans for holding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Peskov said.Commenting on the possibility of phone talks between Putin and Orban, the official said that any phone conversation can be quickly agreed upon if necessary.
10:31 GMT 08.11.2024 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 08.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia remains ready for contacts with US President-elect Donald Trump, but there are currently no details on this issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, during a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on winning the US presidential election, adding that Russia has nothing against resuming contacts with both US Trump and the heads of other Western countries. Later, Trump told NBC News that he had not yet spoken with Putin, but believes that they will.
"You and I also heard Mr. Trump's statement during the election campaign that he meant to call Putin himself. Therefore, this readiness, this openness, it remains, and yesterday it was emphasized by the head of the Russian state," Peskov told reporters.
There are no details of any planned conversation as of yet, Peskov clarified.
"There are certain statements so far, but the time has not come for concrete steps. It would be premature to talk about this," Peskov said, commenting on whether it is possible to talk about warming in relations between Russia and the United States against the background of Trump's election victory.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump
, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.
The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
There are no specific plans for holding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Peskov said.
"No, [Russia] did not convey anything [Kiev] through Orban. And there are no specific plans to meet with Orban so far," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin conveyed any messages for Kiev through Orban.
Commenting on the possibility of phone talks between Putin and Orban, the official said that any phone conversation can be quickly agreed upon if necessary.