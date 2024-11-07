https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/trump-says-will-appoint-susie-wiles-as-white-house-chief-of-staff-1120814352.html

Trump Says Will Appoint Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff

US President-elect Donald Trump said that Susie Wiles will become the chief of staff of his administration, the first woman to hold this position.

The previous Trump administration was criticized for its significant gender imbalance in favor of men, since there were only three women in ministerial positions in his administration, not including the CIA director. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

