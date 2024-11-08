International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/russian-foreign-ministry-summoned-deputy-ambassador-of-canada-1120819118.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Summoned Deputy Ambassador of Canada
Russian Foreign Ministry Summoned Deputy Ambassador of Canada
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned deputy ambassador of Canada over accusations of Moscow's preparation of a "sabotage" against NATO countries.
2024-11-08T10:49+0000
2024-11-08T10:49+0000
world
canada
us
russian foreign ministry
nato
ambassador
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
"On November 8, the deputy head of the Canadian diplomatic mission in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was handed an official note of protest in connection with false accusations of allegedly planned 'Russian sabotage' against NATO countries with the distribution of explosives in mail, including to recipients in Canada," the statement said. The Canadian diplomat was warned about the likelihood of preparing an anti-Russian provocation "under a false flag," the responsibility for which will fall on Ottawa, the ministry added.On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing, security officials and people familiar with the probe, that Russian military intelligence is behind an attempt to set fires on cargo planes en route to the United States and Canada. Later, the government of Canada expressed concerns with "Russia's intensifying campaign, from cyber incidents and disinformation operations to sabotage activities."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/russia-will-adequately-respond-to-aggression-of-nato-member-states---lavrov-1120780401.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign ministry, nato countries, deputy ambassador of canada
russian foreign ministry, nato countries, deputy ambassador of canada

Russian Foreign Ministry Summoned Deputy Ambassador of Canada

10:49 GMT 08.11.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned deputy ambassador of Canada over accusations of Moscow's preparation of a "sabotage" against NATO countries.
"On November 8, the deputy head of the Canadian diplomatic mission in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was handed an official note of protest in connection with false accusations of allegedly planned 'Russian sabotage' against NATO countries with the distribution of explosives in mail, including to recipients in Canada," the statement said.
The Canadian diplomat was warned about the likelihood of preparing an anti-Russian provocation "under a false flag," the responsibility for which will fall on Ottawa, the ministry added.
Launch of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2024
World
Russia Will Adequately Respond to Aggression of NATO, Member States - Lavrov
5 November, 13:25 GMT
On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing, security officials and people familiar with the probe, that Russian military intelligence is behind an attempt to set fires on cargo planes en route to the United States and Canada. Later, the government of Canada expressed concerns with "Russia's intensifying campaign, from cyber incidents and disinformation operations to sabotage activities."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала