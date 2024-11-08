https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/russian-foreign-ministry-summoned-deputy-ambassador-of-canada-1120819118.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Summoned Deputy Ambassador of Canada
Russian Foreign Ministry Summoned Deputy Ambassador of Canada
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned deputy ambassador of Canada over accusations of Moscow's preparation of a "sabotage" against NATO countries.
2024-11-08T10:49+0000
2024-11-08T10:49+0000
2024-11-08T10:49+0000
world
canada
us
russian foreign ministry
nato
ambassador
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
"On November 8, the deputy head of the Canadian diplomatic mission in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was handed an official note of protest in connection with false accusations of allegedly planned 'Russian sabotage' against NATO countries with the distribution of explosives in mail, including to recipients in Canada," the statement said. The Canadian diplomat was warned about the likelihood of preparing an anti-Russian provocation "under a false flag," the responsibility for which will fall on Ottawa, the ministry added.On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing, security officials and people familiar with the probe, that Russian military intelligence is behind an attempt to set fires on cargo planes en route to the United States and Canada. Later, the government of Canada expressed concerns with "Russia's intensifying campaign, from cyber incidents and disinformation operations to sabotage activities."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/russia-will-adequately-respond-to-aggression-of-nato-member-states---lavrov-1120780401.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian foreign ministry, nato countries, deputy ambassador of canada
russian foreign ministry, nato countries, deputy ambassador of canada
Russian Foreign Ministry Summoned Deputy Ambassador of Canada
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned deputy ambassador of Canada over accusations of Moscow's preparation of a "sabotage" against NATO countries.
"On November 8, the deputy head of the Canadian diplomatic mission in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was handed an official note of protest in connection with false accusations of allegedly planned 'Russian sabotage' against NATO countries
with the distribution of explosives in mail, including to recipients in Canada," the statement said.
The Canadian diplomat was warned about the likelihood of preparing an anti-Russian provocation "under a false flag," the responsibility for which will fall on Ottawa, the ministry added.
On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing, security officials and people familiar with the probe, that Russian military intelligence is behind an attempt to set fires on cargo planes en route to the United States and Canada. Later, the government of Canada expressed concerns with "Russia's intensifying campaign, from cyber incidents and disinformation operations to sabotage activities."