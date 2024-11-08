https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/slovakia-opposes-idea-of-providing-military-aid-to-ukraine-without-us-part---fico-1120814520.html

Slovakia Opposes Idea of Providing Military Aid to Ukraine Without US' Part - Fico

Slovakia opposes the idea of the EU taking full financial responsibility for military aid for Ukraine if the US stops funding it, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said.

Fico made this statement on Thursday following the summit of the European political community. He also added that Slovakia will turn down any such initiative by European countries.US President-elect Donald Trump threatened to cut US aid to Ukraine at a campaign rally in June after criticizing the level of US spending on Kiev's war efforts. He said he would "have that settled" even before he took over as president in January. Trump has also repeatedly vowed to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours while on the campaign trail. He reiterated that pledge in his victory speech on Wednesday, saying he would end all conflicts around the world. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

