Von Der Leyen Wants to Discuss With Trump Purchases of US LNG to Replace Russian Supplies

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that she wanted to discuss with US President-elect Donald Trump an increase purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to replace Russian supplies.

"This is one topic that we touched upon yesterday [during a telephone call with Trump], it is the whole topic of LNG. We still get a lot of LNG from Russia, and why not replace it with American LNG," Von Der Leyen said in the wake of the informal meeting of heads of state and government in Budapest, when asked how to establish EU trade cooperation with Trump. The EU Commission president added that LNG supplies from the US were cheaper and helped reduce energy prices in Europe.Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the EU's "suicidal" and "absolutely political" decision to halt the purchase of Russian energy supplies would come back to bite the bloc.

