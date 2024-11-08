International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/von-der-leyen-wants-to-discuss-with-trump-purchases-of-us-lng-to-replace-russian-supplies-1120824370.html
Von Der Leyen Wants to Discuss With Trump Purchases of US LNG to Replace Russian Supplies
Von Der Leyen Wants to Discuss With Trump Purchases of US LNG to Replace Russian Supplies
Sputnik International
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that she wanted to discuss with US President-elect Donald Trump an increase purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to replace Russian supplies.
2024-11-08T15:58+0000
2024-11-08T15:58+0000
economy
donald trump
ursula von der leyen
russia
budapest
european union (eu)
liquefied natural gas (lng)
gas supplies
natural gas supplies
russian gas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106095/00/1060950052_80:0:3646:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_c3434741537a5bef8b1148b61f0b847f.jpg
"This is one topic that we touched upon yesterday [during a telephone call with Trump], it is the whole topic of LNG. We still get a lot of LNG from Russia, and why not replace it with American LNG," Von Der Leyen said in the wake of the informal meeting of heads of state and government in Budapest, when asked how to establish EU trade cooperation with Trump. The EU Commission president added that LNG supplies from the US were cheaper and helped reduce energy prices in Europe.Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the EU's "suicidal" and "absolutely political" decision to halt the purchase of Russian energy supplies would come back to bite the bloc.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/us-lags-behind-russia-on-european-gas-supplies--analysis-1120409866.html
russia
budapest
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106095/00/1060950052_525:0:3200:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_382e26436ad9ed4021fed988ebb40049.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian gas supplies to europe, russian cheap gas exports, how much gas eu purchases from russia, why is europe pushing for american gas, eu to start purchasing american gas
russian gas supplies to europe, russian cheap gas exports, how much gas eu purchases from russia, why is europe pushing for american gas, eu to start purchasing american gas

Von Der Leyen Wants to Discuss With Trump Purchases of US LNG to Replace Russian Supplies

15:58 GMT 08.11.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / kees torn / LNG tanker GaselysLNG tanker Gaselys
LNG tanker Gaselys - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / kees torn / LNG tanker Gaselys
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that she wanted to discuss with US President-elect Donald Trump an increase purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to replace Russian supplies.
"This is one topic that we touched upon yesterday [during a telephone call with Trump], it is the whole topic of LNG. We still get a lot of LNG from Russia, and why not replace it with American LNG," Von Der Leyen said in the wake of the informal meeting of heads of state and government in Budapest, when asked how to establish EU trade cooperation with Trump.
The EU Commission president added that LNG supplies from the US were cheaper and helped reduce energy prices in Europe.
Employees work at the gas metering units of the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2024
Economy
Russia Boosts Gas Deliveries to Europe, Outpacing US as Energy Crisis Deepens
4 October, 08:07 GMT

Sputnik’s previous review of Eurostat data discovered that EU countries had to pay some €185 billion ($204 billion) extra on natural gas over the past 20 months after cutting themselves off from cheap, Russian pipeline gas amid Western sanctions that were introduced shortly after Moscow began a special military operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the EU's "suicidal" and "absolutely political" decision to halt the purchase of Russian energy supplies would come back to bite the bloc.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала