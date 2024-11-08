International
Women, Children Comprise 70% of Those Killed in Gaza Strip – OHCHR
Women and children make up some 70% of those killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said on Friday.
"The UN Human Rights Office has been verifying the personal details of those killed in Gaza by strikes, shelling and other conduct of hostilities. Of those fatalities, it has so far found close to 70 per cent to be children and women, indicating a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction and proportionality," the OHCHR said in a press statement. The UN agency has identified three age groups of children among the deceased: those between the ages of 5 and 9, those between the ages of 10 and 14, and infants and children under the age of 4. Additionally, the OHCHR reports that about 80% of the casualties occurred in residential homes or dwellings. Israel was subjected to an unparalleled rocket assault from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Palestinian Hamas militants then infiltrated border regions, opening fire on military and civilian targets and abducting more than 200 people. Almost 1,200 Israelis died.
Women, Children Comprise 70% of Those Killed in Gaza Strip – OHCHR

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Women and children make up some 70% of those killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said on Friday.
"The UN Human Rights Office has been verifying the personal details of those killed in Gaza by strikes, shelling and other conduct of hostilities. Of those fatalities, it has so far found close to 70 per cent to be children and women, indicating a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction and proportionality," the OHCHR said in a press statement.
The UN agency has identified three age groups of children among the deceased: those between the ages of 5 and 9, those between the ages of 10 and 14, and infants and children under the age of 4. Additionally, the OHCHR reports that about 80% of the casualties occurred in residential homes or dwellings.
Israel was subjected to an unparalleled rocket assault from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Palestinian Hamas militants then infiltrated border regions, opening fire on military and civilian targets and abducting more than 200 people. Almost 1,200 Israelis died.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces announced a blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets. Over 43,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 100,000 have sustained injuries since the onset of the conflict, the Ministry of Health of Gaza says.

