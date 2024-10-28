https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/evidence-of-israels-use-of-white-phosphorus-sent-to-icc---palestinian-leaders-aide-1120697968.html
Evidence of Israel's Use of 'White Phosphorus' Sent to ICC - Palestinian Leader's Aide
Evidence of Israel's Use of 'White Phosphorus' Sent to ICC - Palestinian Leader's Aide
Israel's use of white phosphorus in the Gaza Strip has been documented, and the evidence has been transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mahmoud al-Habbash said
"Documented evidence and information have been provided confirming Israel's actions and its involvement in violations, war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip, including the use of internationally prohibited weapons, including white phosphorus," al-Habbash said at the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan.According to the official, "millions of people" have witnessed Israel's use of white phosphorus in numerous wars in the Gaza Strip, and the damage it caused has been "documented in accordance with international law and transferred to the International Court."In May, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he was filing an application with the Pre-Trial Chamber to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. In his statement, he noted that they were responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the current military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which began in October 2023.Israel denied these accusations and refused to cooperate with the ICC.
Evidence of Israel's Use of 'White Phosphorus' Sent to ICC - Palestinian Leader's Aide
KAZAN (Sputnik) - Israel's use of "white phosphorus" in the Gaza Strip has been documented, and the evidence has been transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mahmoud al-Habbash, an aide to the Palestine leader Mahmoud Abbas, told Sputnik.
"Documented evidence and information have been provided confirming Israel's actions
and its involvement in violations, war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip, including the use of internationally prohibited weapons, including white phosphorus," al-Habbash said at the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan
.
According to the official, "millions of people" have witnessed Israel's use of white phosphorus in numerous wars in the Gaza Strip, and the damage it caused has been "documented in accordance with international law and transferred to the International Court."
In May, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he was filing an application with the Pre-Trial Chamber to issue arrest warrants
for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. In his statement, he noted that they were responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the current military campaign in the Gaza Strip
, which began in October 2023.
Israel denied these accusations and refused to cooperate with the ICC.