Bitcoin Tops $77,000 for First Time in History
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency surged to an all-time high on Friday, rising above $77,000, according to trading data from the Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange.
The maximum trading price was $77,252 late on Friday. The current price is $76,522. Bitcoin continues to rise in price amid news of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election. On Wednesday alone, the cryptocurrency rose by almost 9%.
05:05 GMT 09.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bitcoin cryptocurrency surged to an all-time high on Friday, rising above $77,000, according to trading data from the Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange.
The maximum trading price was $77,252 late on Friday.
The current price is $76,522.
Bitcoin continues to rise in price amid news of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election. On Wednesday alone, the cryptocurrency rose by almost 9%.
