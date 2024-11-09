https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/putin-delivers-powerful-address-to-world-trump-personally-at-valdai-forum---kiselev-1120830556.html

Putin Delivers Powerful Address to World, Trump Personally at Valdai Forum - Kiselev

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a powerful address to the world, which was also largely personal to US President-elect Donald Trump, during his speech at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, told Sputnik.

"This was a powerful address to the world, but it was also largely personal [address] to Donald Trump. A subtle move was the congratulations on his election, which was embedded in a four-hour message about where and how the modern world is developing. Trump, who repeatedly threw out the slogan 'Peace through strength' during his campaign, should hear that there are strengths even stronger than the US — the strength of objective processes," Kiselev said. Putin supported this idea by stating that even the most trained swimmer cannot overcome a strong current, regardless of any tricks or even doping that might be resorted to, Kiselev added. Putin delivered a speech at the Valdai forum on Thursday. His nearly hour-long address focused on modern global order, stating that no country should feel like a loser in a multipolar world. Putin then answered questions from experts, with the entire session lasting 4 hours and 8 minutes. The Valdai International Discussion Club is an association of leading foreign and Russian experts in political science, economics, history and international relations.

