Putin Offers Condolences to Pakistan's President, Prime Minister Over Terror Attack
Putin Offers Condolences to Pakistan's President, Prime Minister Over Terror Attack
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday following a terrorist attack at a railway station in the Pakistani city of Quetta.
The explosion that occurred earlier in the day has left at least 24 people dead and 53 injured, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing police. Putin added that he would continue to closely cooperate with Pakistani partners in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.
09:47 GMT 09.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday following a terrorist attack at a railway station in the Pakistani city of Quetta.
The explosion that occurred earlier in the day has left at least 24 people dead and 53 injured, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing police.
"Dear Mr. President, dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept my deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the terrorist act at the railway station in the city of Quetta. We strongly condemn this barbaric crime, among the victims of which were women and children. We hope that those responsible will receive just punishment," Putin said in a telegram published on the Kremlin's website.
World
One Person Killed, Several Others Injured in Blast Near Pakistani Jinnah Airport - Reports
6 October, 21:26 GMT
World
One Person Killed, Several Others Injured in Blast Near Pakistani Jinnah Airport - Reports
6 October, 21:26 GMT
Putin added that he would continue to closely cooperate with Pakistani partners in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.
