Putin Offers Condolences to Pakistan's President, Prime Minister Over Terror Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday following a terrorist attack at a railway station in the Pakistani city of Quetta.

The explosion that occurred earlier in the day has left at least 24 people dead and 53 injured, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing police. Putin added that he would continue to closely cooperate with Pakistani partners in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

