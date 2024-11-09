https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/ukraine-loses-about-770-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1120828799.html

Ukraine Loses About 770 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated around 770 Ukrainian soldiers in several areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, repelled one Ukrainian counterattack and destroyed three ammunition depots, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The enemy's casualties have amounted to about 770 soldiers. A total of two vehicles, one self-propelled artillery weapon, one D-30 howitzer, two US-made M119 guns and one electronic warfare station were destroyed," the statement read. The ministry also said that Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr had eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed some foreign equipment. Battlegroup Zapad has improved situation along front line with the Ukrainian armed forces loosing up to 440 military personnel and two ammunition depots, the ministry added.The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 35 military personnel during the day in the operational zone of the Russian Battlegroup Sever in the Kharkov area, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed up to 75 Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters, a 152-millimetre Msta-B howitzer, a 155-millimetre M777 howitzer and a US-made 105-millimetre M119 gun, as well as two ammunition depots overnight, the ministry said.

