https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/us-defense-secretary-refuses-zelenskys-request-for-priority-delivery-of-atacms---report-1120831059.html
US Defense Secretary Refuses Zelensky's Request for Priority Delivery of ATACMS - Report
US Defense Secretary Refuses Zelensky's Request for Priority Delivery of ATACMS - Report
Sputnik International
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has refused a recent request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give priority to delivery of ATACMS missile systems to Ukraine over other customers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing two US officials and an adviser to the Ukrainian government.
2024-11-09T11:51+0000
2024-11-09T11:51+0000
2024-11-09T11:51+0000
military
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
ukraine
army tactical missile system (atacms)
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118862208_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_221073fe4594c36adc6c05bfec21e000.jpg
Austin also told Zelensky that violating long-standing agreements with other buyers would be "a lot to ask," one of the officials told the newspaper. The report also read that the US would provide Ukraine with over 500 interceptors for the Patriot and NASAMS systems, as part of the last aid package before US President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. The supplies will be delivered in coming weeks, the report added. Media also reported that the Pentagon had a limited supply of air-launched munitions, which it could provide to arm the new Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/russian-air-defenses-destroy-12-atacms-missiles-trying-to-attack-crimean-bridge---mod-1119791919.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118862208_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_883dbe473d41b1897f8440c43586d6f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, atacms missile systems to ukraine, us defense secretary lloyd austin
ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, atacms missile systems to ukraine, us defense secretary lloyd austin
US Defense Secretary Refuses Zelensky's Request for Priority Delivery of ATACMS - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has refused a recent request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give priority to delivery of ATACMS missile systems to Ukraine over other customers, US media reported on Saturday, citing two US officials and an adviser to the Ukrainian government.
Austin also told Zelensky that violating long-standing agreements with other buyers would be "a lot to ask," one of the officials told the newspaper.
The report also read that the US would provide Ukraine with over 500 interceptors for the Patriot and NASAMS systems
, as part of the last aid package before US President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. The supplies will be delivered in coming weeks, the report added.
Media also reported that the Pentagon had a limited supply of air-launched munitions, which it could provide to arm the new Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets.