https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/biden-refuses-to-tell-reporters-what-he-plans-to-talk-about-with-trump-at-white-house-1120837204.html

Biden Refuses to Tell Reporters What He Plans to Talk About With Trump at White House

Biden Refuses to Tell Reporters What He Plans to Talk About With Trump at White House

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden refused to say what he plans to talk about with Donald Trump, who won the presidential election, at the upcoming meeting on November 13, the White House press pool reported.

2024-11-10T05:21+0000

2024-11-10T05:21+0000

2024-11-10T05:21+0000

americas

us

2024 us presidential election

joe biden

donald trump

white house

karine jean-pierre

kamala harris

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120255593_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_90eacd938daf0cf517abb57b1f5b454c.jpg

Earlier, the US administration issued a statement according to which Biden and Trump would meet on November 13 at the White House as part of the transitioning process in the country. The US president also again ignored the question, which has been repeatedly asked in recent days since the US elections, whether he considered Trump a threat to democracy, which Biden has previously stated in his speeches. Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden's team was working on organizing a meeting with Trump on the transfer of power and was already discussing this process with the team of the future president. Trump, who had already served as US President since the 2016 election, won the presidential election that took place on November 5. He became the first US leader since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was announced by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters and announced that she would concede, while Biden spoke with Trump and congratulated him. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/trumps-energy-policy-will-mean-fundamental-break-with-european-globalists-agenda-2030-1120833066.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/trumps-return-terrifies-a-europe-already-wracked-by-self-inflicted-crises-1120823342.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 presidential elections, us elections, trump biden showdown, trump biden meeting, trump white house, trump biden talk, trump transfer of power, trump power transit