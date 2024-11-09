https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/why-trumps-triumph-sows-sorrow-for-soros-1120829467.html

Why Trump’s Triumph Sows Sorrow for Soros

Why Trump’s Triumph Sows Sorrow for Soros

Sputnik International

Billionaire hedge fund shark-turned liberal ‘philanthropist’ George Soros’ financial interests and political projects may be in trouble when Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office, with tens of millions in campaign funding, smear jobs and even involvement in the Trump prosecutions failing to stop the former president from making a comeback.

2024-11-09T11:58+0000

2024-11-09T11:58+0000

2024-11-09T11:58+0000

americas

george soros

donald trump

joe biden

hong kong

western europe

ukraine

open state foundation (osf)

soros fund management

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120830148_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_8c927fe659db9f4625dedfb43053686a.jpg

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Soros Fund Management plans to shut down its Hong Kong office as part of a surprise “administrative reorganization” after 14 years of operations.The move may signal preparations by the Soros family to make major changes in the way their soft power empire operates with Trump back in power.The campaign by the elder Soros and his son and heir apparent Alex to keep a Democrat in the White House has failed to pay dividends, despite the Soros’ Fund for Policy Reform’s transfer of $60 mln to Future Forward, a pro-Democrat dark money super PAC. That’s on top of a $15 mln donation by an Open Society Foundations subsidiary in 2023.Along with money, the Soros family invested significant personal capital into the campaign against “MAGA-style Republicans” in 2024. In the spring of 2023, Alex Soros announced a dramatic scaling back of OSF’s operations in Western Europe to focus on Ukraine, Moldova, the Western Balkans, and the United States, with the effort to stop Trump becoming a top priority.George Soros first sounded the alarm over Trump’s “America First” foreign policy in 2016, when he pumped millions into Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign but failed to see his preferred candidate elected. After Trump won, Soros funded an anti-Trump “resistance movement,” manifesting itself in street protests, court challenges to his domestic agenda, secret lobbying of members of his administration, support for lawmakers promoting a neoliberal foreign policy, and even $1 mln in cash spent on the infamous debunked ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ dossier.During Trump’s first term, Soros lobbied tech giants to regulate social media, funded a campaign to support dozens, if not hundreds, of liberal prosecutors and judges, gubernatorial candidates, congressional hopefuls, and other state and local officials in 2018 and 2020.Soros and the OSF’s noticeable shift away from meddling abroad to interfering in US domestic politics earned the ire of Trump backers, who sought to declare him a “domestic terrorist,” strip him of his assets, and expel the Hungarian-born billionaire from the country.When Joe Biden won in 2020, a Soros-linked think tank lobbied his administration to support policies favoring OSF principles in nearly two dozen different policy areas, and laid out $20 mln to create ‘grass roots organizations’ to sell Biden’s $1.2 trln infrastructure bill.In 2022, Soros channeled $125 mln into a ‘Democracy PAC’ to support anti-MAGA candidates in the midterms.In 2023, as criminal indictments began to come down on Trump, the former president immediately linked the political “witch hunt” against him to Soros and his “hand-picked and funded” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, to whose 2021 campaign Soros is known to have donated at least $1 mln.Something seems to have gone terribly wrong in the billionaire’s calculations, with Soros’ ex-money manager, Stan Druckenmiller, warning in mid-October that the markets were “very convinced” that Trump would win.With the Soros family dealt a major blow in Tuesday's election and set back to where it started in 2016, only time will tell whether the OSF empire will restart its anti-Trump "resistance" movement, and if the president-elect's inner circle - steeled by over eight years of efforts to sabotage Trump and undermine his ability to govern - will tolerate Soros-style attacks on the US political system and constitutional order.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/soros-poured-15m-in-dark-money-into-biden-linked-non-profit-1115245744.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/trump-vs-harris-who-are-the-big-money-players-supporting-the-candidates-and-whats-soros-game-1120726212.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/hand-of-soros-georgian-prime-minister-denounces-us-color-revolution-tactics-1118262117.html

americas

hong kong

western europe

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

are george soros and trump enemies, why does george soros want to oust trump, does george soros fund anti-trump movement