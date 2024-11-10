https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/former-nato-commander-sees-trump-pushing-ukraine-to-recognize-russias-new-regions-1120837061.html

Former NATO Commander Sees Trump Pushing Ukraine to Recognize Russia's New Regions

Former Supreme Allied Commander Europe Adm. James Stavridis believes that Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, will push Kiev to recognize Russia's new regions as part of the deal he promised to organize.

"What I hope he does, and I think he will is push both sides to get to the negotiating table," Stavridis said in an interview with CNN. "Putin, unfortunately, but in a real world, will end up with about 20% of Ukraine, the chunk that he currently holds." According to Stavridis, with the election of Trump as US president, tensions will arise within NATO over the issue of financing Kiev, while Trump himself will be skeptical about sponsoring Ukraine. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources that Trump's team had allegedly proposed freezing the conflict in Ukraine, creating a demilitarized zone along the front line, and new arms supplies in exchange for Kiev's promise not to temporarily join NATO. The WSJ did not specify who exactly would maintain security in the demilitarized zone, but one of the publication's sources ruled out that it could be the US military or UN peacekeepers.

